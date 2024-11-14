Tan Coffee / Son Studio

+ 17

Coffee Shop • Thành phố Huế, Vietnam Architects: son.studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 245 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Hopo , INAX

Lead Architect: Nguyen Bao Son

Text description provided by the architects. From the initial idea of an abandoned factory, we dissembled the old structure and replaced it with a steel and concrete one, except for the front house whose concrete ceiling and old walls were left intact. The tin roof of the middle house was raised to give the feeling of "a factory". Big concrete pillars are used to divide up the space and big windows are to allow light and wind in. An indoor garden helps ease the heavy visual of concrete and steel.

The bar is placed in the front, by the main door, for ease of access. The office, storage room, and toilet are in the back, along with another indoor garden as the main green space of the whole architecture. The main materials in use are concrete walls and ceilings, steel, glass, and recycled wood. The furniture is of an industrial style, compatible with the overall design.

The most difficult task for the architect as well as the construction team was to create a color of past times, as the initial idea was of "an abandoned factory." Therefore, the tin roof was recycled, steel structures were artificially rusted using additives, the concrete ceiling was left intact from the remains of the old house, and wood parts were recycled from other old constructions. After 6 months of design and renovation, we now present "a cafe inside of an abandoned factory."