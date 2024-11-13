MUSIMJAE / TAAL Architects

+ 24

Lead Architect, Partner: Zo Hangman

Partner Architect, Principal: Seo Jiyoung

Partner Designer: Im Jonghoon

Project Architect: Kim Garim

Trainees: Shim Youngjun

Mechanical Engineer: URI ENC

Structure Engineers: Chang.Minwoo Co., Ltd.

Construction: Brand Housing Co., Ltd.

Electrical Engineers: Joongmin Co., Ltd.

City: Gongju

Country: South Korea

The Universality of Architecture and the Individuality of Residential Architecture - Architecture is generally universal, but among all types of architecture, only residential homes are individualized. Unlike other buildings, a house is a microcosm organized specifically for the people who live within it. Therefore, when an architect designs a home commissioned by a client, they are more of an adapter than a creator. Conflicts between the architect and the client are inevitable when the architect tries to impose a strong creative ego in designing a home with clear user requirements. Once the building is constructed, it undergoes harsh transformations the moment it leaves the architect's hands. Thus, creating architectural spaces is not a 'fight with oneself' as it is in writing, but rather a 'struggle with the world,' excluding the architect. The most important struggle involves synchronizing and homogenizing the space envisioned by the client with the space organization, material construction, and safety techniques explored by the architect.

Unintentional Architecture - "MuSimJae (無心齋) is a name given by the client long ago. In Buddhism, the emphasized concept of 'MuSim' refers to 'MuBunByulSim' (無分別心), meaning 'a mind without discrimination, a wakeful mind free from delusion.' It describes a clear and bright state of mind that steps away from discerning losses and gains, embracing the flow of the vast universe.

However, imagining a 'MuSim' residential space was truly not easy. Could it be a home that embraces simplicity and modesty? Or perhaps a place where efficiency is maximized, ensuring every resource and effort contributes to optimal living conditions? We explored multiple design options and engaged in detailed discussions and debates, all aimed at progressively refining our approach to meet the client's vision for their ideal living space. Through this process, it was concluded that MuSimJae is a space where, the moment the owner returns and steps into the entrance, they are liberated from all worldly distractions and can return to a state of complete self-fulfillment.

Confrontation and Communication with Nature - To capture the profound meaning of human existence alongside the grandeur of nature, a design was envisioned for a house that diminishes the distinctions between life and death within the vast flow of the universe. The first step was to leverage the stunning natural scenery of Gyeryongsan, where the site is located. All the main living spaces of the house were oriented towards the mountain. The living room and study feature large floor-to-ceiling windows that generously draw in the ridge lines of Gyeryongsan. Notably, the living room on the second floor utilizes walls angled towards the windows to expand the view, and the balcony railings were designed to be as transparent as possible to avoid obstructing the scenery. The windows in the master bedroom and guest room are aligned with the height of the beds to bring the sky, mountain, and forest closer to the occupants. The loft's skylight offers views of the night sky, while the windows in the stairwell offer a view of Sammubbong., the highest peak of Gyeryongsan, as one ascends the stairs.

Elegant Yet Unpretentious - "Modest but not shabby, elegant but not luxurious"—this is how Kim Busik described the palaces of Baekje in the historical Korean record "Samguk Sagi." Musimjae is neither a grand palace nor a high-cost luxury home. Rather, it is a very simple and humble small house with a total floor area of less than 200 square meters. Its design is extremely simple, but it offers a unique interior space height due to its response to the site's varying levels and its gable roof. The materials, colors, and details are chosen with simplicity in mind, yet the spatial profile is subtly dignified, offering rich, elegant volumes and various perspectives. The aim was to include everything necessary, no more, no less. Even so, we sincerely hope that this residence adequately reflects the discerning, unpretentious heart of the homeowner. (Written by Hangman Zo)