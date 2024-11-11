Shaping a Sustainable Built Environment Through Industry-Wide Upskilling

By now, most people in the construction industry know that addressing the carbon emissions that come from the built environment is key to solving the climate challenge. Yet, knowing where to start can be a challenge for many professionals. That's why education and upskilling across the value chain—from architects to urban planners, and real estate developers to engineers—are essential to fostering sustainable construction practices.

Holcim has launched the Holcim Sustainable Construction Academy, an open-access online training program on circular, energy-efficient, low-carbon and regenerative design concepts. Developed by Holcim experts together with professors from University of Cambridge, ETH Zurich, architects and engineers from ARUP, Ramboll, Zaha Hadid Architects, Henning Larsen and more, the Academy focuses on topics including upfront to operational emissions, circular construction and building materials innovation.

"To decarbonize the built environment, we need all stakeholders to embrace and commit to sustainable building practices. The Holcim Sustainable Construction Academy is a great place to start," notes Kritika Kharbanda, Head of Sustainability, Henning Larsen Architects.

The Academy's 10-module curriculum will enable professionals to consider the impact of their projects from an early stage of the design process, to more in-depth understanding of construction materials, knowledge of the latest design and material innovations in the industry, and systems that support circularity in the construction industry. The program is CDP-certified and upon finishing the modules, participants will receive a shareable certificate.

Every engineer, construction planner and architect should be enrolling. It's free, it's accessible, it's got fantastic industry experts that you would not be able to access normally, including academics. It's a one-stop-shop for everything in sustainable construction, from circular economy to embodied carbon to LCA's and regenerative cities. It really covers everything. —Brogan MacDonald, Head of Sustainability in Building Structures, Ramboll

As the construction industry reaches a pivotal moment, Holcim aims to make sustainable construction the norm—building a future that benefits both people and the planet. This free online program is just the beginning; Holcim also plans to host a series of in-person workshops based on the curriculum.

"As a leader in sustainable construction, we are launching the Academy to empower built environment professionals by providing resources to accelerate the shift to low-carbon, energy-efficient and regenerative buildings and cities," says Nollaig Forrest, Chief Sustainability Officer, Holcim.

Creating a net-zero built environment requires commitment from every part of the construction value chain to integrate the principles of sustainability throughout the whole building lifecycle. The Holcim Sustainable Construction Academy calls on design professionals to lead this transition by exercising their influence in the industry and making informed decisions from very early on in the design process.