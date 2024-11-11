Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez

La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Atlixco, Mexico
  • Architects: Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1503
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CEMEX España, Helvex, Iluminamos , Interceramic, Tecnolite, Ternium Hylsa
  • Lead Architect: Ezequiel Aguilar Martínez
  • Collaboration And Execution: Néstor Ramón Zarate Ibarra, Federico de Zatarain Dach
  • Project Managment: Triplet Arquitectura
  • Construction: AZ Construcciones
  • Interior Architects: Penélope de la Madrid (Ábaka Interiores)
  • Landscape Architects: Roberto Villareal (UPAstudio)
  • City: Atlixco
  • Country: Mexico
La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Image 6 of 22
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. La Pedrera is the name of the building housing the clubhouse of the development known as Cola de Lagarto, located on the outskirts of Atlixco, in Puebla, about two hours from Mexico City. The project is set within the Tentzo mountain range, a semi-desert landscape primarily featuring acacias, yuccas, and wild grasses.

La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Interior Photography
© Jaime Navarro
La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Image 20 of 22
Upper Floor
La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Image 2 of 22
© Jaime Navarro

The design intentionally occupies a hill within the development, offering panoramic views of the golf courses, the imposing mountains marking the start of the range of the Atlixco valley, and the majestic Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl volcanoes. This privileged setting shapes the project’s layout, which responds with a circular plan, opening the building to its surroundings while also centering spaces for clubhouse activities such as a restaurant, leisure rooms, restrooms, and general amenities.

La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Exterior Photography, Table, Fence, Chair
© Jaime Navarro
La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Jaime Navarro
La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Image 19 of 22
Ground Floor

Conceptually, the project is organized through a series of concentric skins arranged around a central space, the heart of the site, featuring a reflecting pool. The exterior skin, the first point of visual and tactile contact for users, consists of curved walls built with locally sourced stone. These elements emerge from the varied topography, providing structural support to the platform that houses most of the architectural program and is situated at an elevation that allows part of the structure to be underground, leveraging the hillside’s natural slope.

La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Image 9 of 22
© Jaime Navarro

The entire program is therefore resolved on the ground floor and underground level, with the roof slab serving as a 360-degree viewing deck that includes a multipurpose area for temporary events. An external perimeter corridor between the outer wall and the second ring acts as a balcony for the restaurant and as a service area for other private sections of the program. This ring, with a glazed facade, connects interior spaces with the surrounding landscape and optimizes natural light. Between the second glass skin and the third inner ring are spaces designated for specific programmatic needs.

La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Image 21 of 22
Section A
La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Jaime Navarro

Finally, the innermost ring consists of rotating wooden doors, allowing spaces to be as open or closed to the exterior as necessary. The heart of the building is framed by a large oculus in the concrete slab, through which landscape elements rise, subtly marking the structure's presence. 

La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch
© Jaime Navarro
La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Image 22 of 22
Section B

A fundamental aspect of the building's concept was to maintain a scale that respects the surrounding context, along with materials that allow it to blend naturally with the environment. The regional stone, exposed concrete in the slabs, and walls finished with temperate plaster (a local earth material) will age gracefully, blending the building into its natural context.

La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez - Exterior Photography
© Jaime Navarro

Project location

Address:Atlixco, Mexico

Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez
Cite: "La Pedrera Clubhouse / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez" [La Pedrera Casa Club / Taller Ezequiel Aguilar Martinez] 11 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023254/la-pedrera-clubhouse-taller-ezequiel-aguilar-martinez> ISSN 0719-8884

