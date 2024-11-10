Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Mexico
  IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio

IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio

IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
San José del Cabo, Mexico
  • Architects: Ezequiel Farca Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3078
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jaime Navarro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AY illuminate, Albaricoque, Anfora, Balmaceda Studio, Dedon, FARO Barcelona, Fernando Laposse, Hila Mx, Kettal, Marset, Mónica Calderón, Namuh
  • Lead Architect: Ezequiel Farca, Alonso Pérez, Fernanda Rodríguez, Víctor Lima, Viridiana Quintana, Miguel Piña, Paola Castañedo, Germán Lomelí, Carlos Lara, Rubén Hernández
  • Lighting Design: Luz + Forma
  • Concrete Works: MAS Concreto
  • Kitchen: Piacere
  • Tiling: Suro
  • Structural Engineeing: Oscar Trejo
  • City: San José del Cabo
  • Country: Mexico
More Specs
IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Image 2 of 23
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. This residential project is located on an elongated site overlooking the sea of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A formal language was established through a series of large, rammed earth walls, patios that configure the different spaces within the house, and several water mirrors complete with small waterfalls that function as elements of serenity.

IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jaime Navarro
IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Image 21 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Jaime Navarro
IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Jaime Navarro

A profound connection with nature was established in this house though open spaces that introduce natural lighting and cross ventilation to the structure. The use of the earth as a construction material serves to further connect the home to the site, blurring the lines that separate nature and architecture. The colors and texture offered by this material function as a perfect framework for the generous views to the blue of the sea and the infinity of the sky.

IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Jaime Navarro
IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Image 11 of 23
© Jaime Navarro

The access features a blind façade where the protruding volume of the second-level bedroom serves as a roof that directs the user, through a private patio, to the main entrance. Within this patio, one can find comfort in a tree surrounded by a water basin.

IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Image 23 of 23
Section
IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Jaime Navarro

In the main patio, a water mirror located between two double-height walls of rammed earth frames and echoes the diaphanous sky. An untamed, organically grown garden can be found on the lateral side. A small incision on one of the earth walls leads to a small waterfall, making this a contemplative space that also serves to introduce natural lighting and cross ventilation to the residence.

IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jaime Navarro
IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Interior Photography, Garden
© Jaime Navarro

The east facade is completely open towards the sea. The solar incidence has been modulated with imposing concrete slabs flying over the social area on the ground floor; upstairs, the slabs serve as terraces for bedrooms. A pool at the edge of the site marks a thin line that fades with the horizon of the sea.

IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Jaime Navarro

The main bedroom has an important connection with the sea—which can be appreciated from two different angles—as well as a terrace, fire pit and private Jacuzzi. 

IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Jaime Navarro

Cite: "IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio" [Casa IMA / Ezequiel Farca Studio] 10 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags