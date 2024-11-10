IMA House / Ezequiel Farca Studio

+ 18

Houses • San José del Cabo, Mexico Architects: Ezequiel Farca Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3078 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Jaime Navarro

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AY illuminate , Albaricoque , Anfora , Balmaceda Studio , Dedon , FARO Barcelona , Fernando Laposse , Hila Mx , Kettal , Marset , Mónica Calderón , Namuh

Lead Architect: Ezequiel Farca, Alonso Pérez, Fernanda Rodríguez, Víctor Lima, Viridiana Quintana, Miguel Piña, Paola Castañedo, Germán Lomelí, Carlos Lara, Rubén Hernández

Lighting Design: Luz + Forma

Concrete Works: MAS Concreto

Kitchen: Piacere

Tiling: Suro

Structural Engineeing: Oscar Trejo

City: San José del Cabo

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This residential project is located on an elongated site overlooking the sea of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A formal language was established through a series of large, rammed earth walls, patios that configure the different spaces within the house, and several water mirrors complete with small waterfalls that function as elements of serenity.

A profound connection with nature was established in this house though open spaces that introduce natural lighting and cross ventilation to the structure. The use of the earth as a construction material serves to further connect the home to the site, blurring the lines that separate nature and architecture. The colors and texture offered by this material function as a perfect framework for the generous views to the blue of the sea and the infinity of the sky.

The access features a blind façade where the protruding volume of the second-level bedroom serves as a roof that directs the user, through a private patio, to the main entrance. Within this patio, one can find comfort in a tree surrounded by a water basin.

In the main patio, a water mirror located between two double-height walls of rammed earth frames and echoes the diaphanous sky. An untamed, organically grown garden can be found on the lateral side. A small incision on one of the earth walls leads to a small waterfall, making this a contemplative space that also serves to introduce natural lighting and cross ventilation to the residence.

The east facade is completely open towards the sea. The solar incidence has been modulated with imposing concrete slabs flying over the social area on the ground floor; upstairs, the slabs serve as terraces for bedrooms. A pool at the edge of the site marks a thin line that fades with the horizon of the sea.

The main bedroom has an important connection with the sea—which can be appreciated from two different angles—as well as a terrace, fire pit and private Jacuzzi.