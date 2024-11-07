Haikou GAOXINGLI Insun Cinema / One Plus Partnership

+ 8

Design Team: ONE PLUS PARTNERSHIP

Clients: HAINAN XIN TIAN DI INSUN FILM LIMITED COMPANY

City: Haikou

Country: China

Haikou is an island in China, it's situated on the north coast of Hainan Island, and the South China Sea is around the island. We wanted to create something related to the ocean because Haikou is surrounded by the ocean, but we wanted to create something unique and we didn't want to use the color blue like the ocean, so we decided to use the brick material for the theme of our design. Because bricks are made of sand which lay on the beach. Looking at this, you can perfectly build a story in your mind. This is timeless, just as bricks can be used to create beautiful and durable spaces that can't be worn down and improved as they blow out their birthday cake.

In this cinema, there is the sun that shines in. There aren't many cinemas with windows that allow the sun to shine in. We precisely placed bricks to look like waves, these waves were layered in such a way that you can see them all from any angle. All the skillfully positioned lights that hide themselves in the nook, and the air vent that you can only notice if you look up. If you looked at it from a certain angle the pieces of brick were placed so no piece would be the same length. Moving on you could see tables and chairs arranged with the tips of waves and curved ends flaring out like a bell. While the bricks walked up to make walls, painted with shades of topaz. If you observe the bricks in great detail, they are rough on the surface, but the atmosphere is softer than you imagine. The essence of the lobby can be captured in the darkest dark or in broad daylight. The bricks are carefully rearranged like the books of the midnight library. I walk around as I notice the small waves on the floor, they are painted gray on the sides which I can see from a mile away. Lights echoing onto them prevent those from tripping, all of this isn't just for the aesthetic, it's done to prevent damage to guests and visitors. If you look around you can see the waves that turn into countertops and booths, with all curves swooping in different directions.

Around the corner, pipes that raced around the ceiling, blocks of color made with velvety fabric that you could taste. The colors matched the atmosphere as anyone could smell happiness as if it was a thought. Rings of light floated around the pillars like the Iron Ring of Prometheus. On the floor, you can see a bubbly mascot looking up right at me, with actions of him floating, dancing, and skipping over the floor. Skipping over is a copper blended chair as that hugs anyone around with autumn air. We didn't miss our goal; the colors resemble kids with pastels that paint around chairs and pillars that keep the areas together like a cage.

In the first auditorium, you could see the blinding colors swooping around the walls like a paintbrush maneuvering through the walls. The colors and texture could be sensed from any room around. The dimensional fabric was cut in such a way that it looked like a fresh piece of wood, they were overlapped with colors that connected to the lobby outside. The warmth of the chairs is arranged in the chosen pattern that looks like a florist's atelier with a faint scent of lavender and peonies. We wanted to make waves with colors that aren't original, with ingredients that aren't simple.

In the second auditorium, the edges are made with panels in colors that mimic tiger lilies and rough bricks. Illuminations like margin lines that went from up to bottom. Standing at the top of the auditorium the silhouettes of the curves that rose high enough to avoid those from getting hurt, again this isn't just for the aesthetic, but from an angle, you can see the slight resemblance of the South China Sea that wraps around the island like a warm blanket. Hearing the warmth like euphoria.