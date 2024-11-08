Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina

Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Interior Photography, Facade
© Diego Vázquez Mellado

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  Architects: Taller Segovia Molina
  Area: 330
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: ZAICKZ, Diego Vázquez Mellado
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Construlita, Epca, Helvex, Ilumileds
  Lead Architect: Daniel Segovia Molina
  Design Team: Daniela Sigales, Ernesto Perea
  Structural Engineer: Andrés Casal
  Landscape Architects: Matorral
  City: Santiago de Querétaro
  Country: Mexico
Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Diego Vázquez Mellado

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Aguilar arises with the idea of creating an interior oasis where a family can experience introspection and contemplation while inhabiting their home. This intention is reflected in its architecture through a solid envelope that acts as a second skin, protecting against views of a densely planned area. Inside, natural light filters through patios on each of the three levels, creating a serene and intimate atmosphere.

Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Diego Vázquez Mellado

From the outside, the house appears as a closed volume with high walls that seem to float above the ground. The open floor plan allows for the integration of a succession of wild gardens, aimed at attracting pollinating insects and endemic birds. With an almost hermetic structure, the home opens only to its internal landscapes, allowing its flora and fauna to be enjoyed and heard from within. This creates a peaceful, serene environment with total privacy for its inhabitants.

Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Lighting, Windows, Chair
© ZAICKZ
Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Diego Vázquez Mellado
Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Image 40 of 42
Plan - 2nd Floor
Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Diego Vázquez Mellado

The organization of the house is based on open spaces, each with its own character. On the ground floor, these spaces guide the journey from the main entrance to the social area. The kitchen and dining room open to a backyard patio that floods the interior with light in double height. The texture of the walls balances with the warmth of the light-toned woodwork.

Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Interior Photography, Windows
© Diego Vázquez Mellado

The pursuit of intimacy, as the central axis of the project, led to a spatial sequence that provokes visual and sensory changes when transitioning from a closed space to an open one, and vice versa. This duality is experienced throughout the three levels of the house, where each area begins with a small, dark space, only to reveal a wide and bright environment with views to the outside. Daily experiences are enriched by the integration of vegetation, wind, rain, and sky in these spaces, which frame each area of the house.

Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Image 37 of 42
© Diego Vázquez Mellado
Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Image 42 of 42
Section
Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Image 3 of 42
© ZAICKZ

The private and semi-public areas include, in addition to the south-facing bedrooms, a studio and a ceramics workshop, both oriented to the north through large windows. The ceramics workshop, a completely open space, connects to a terrace that transitions from the domestic scale of the interior to a double height. On the top level, the studio, also linked to a smaller terrace, receives indirect light, creating a comfortable atmosphere.

Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Interior Photography, Facade
© ZAICKZ
Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Image 38 of 42
Plan - Ground Floor

The contemplative pursuit and sense of wonder culminate in the design of the rooftop, where the final garden is located. This space, immersed in the plant landscape, is intended for meditation and maintains a cozy and sheltering atmosphere, surrounded by plants and insects that inhabit it.

Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina - Image 12 of 42
© Diego Vázquez Mellado

Project gallery

Taller Segovia Molina
Taller Segovia Molina
Office

Concrete

Concrete

#Tags

Cite: "Aguilar House / Taller Segovia Molina" [Casa Aguilar / Taller Segovia Molina] 08 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

