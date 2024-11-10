Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group

Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group

Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Exterior Photography, FacadeTorquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, WindowsTorquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Interior Photography, Living Room, TableTorquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Shower, SinkTorquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Torquay, Australia
  • Architects: Lifespaces Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  263
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nikole Ramsay
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Neolith, Advanced Metal Cladding, Airsmart, Austral Bricks, Decina, EC Carpets, Fenix, Geelong Tile & bathroom, Haymes Paint, Hurford, James Hardie , Kaskade, Rylock, Schlage, Sussex Taps
  • Builder: Grant Downie, Simon Babb (Lifespaces Group)
  • Benchtop: Geelong Natural Stone
  • Axon Cladding: Faggs Mitre 10
  • Aluminium Windows And Doors: Rylock
  • Engineered Flooring: Bellarine Flooring
  • Wall And Floor Tiles: Geelong Tile & Bathroom
  • Painting: Danny Threadgold painting
  • Plaster: DPS Plaster
  • Doors Work: Detail Door Hardware
  • Vergola: All Seasons Patios
  • Interior Design: Peta Smith Interior Design
  • Landscape Design: Simon Taylor Landscape Design
  • Heating And Cooling: Mod Cons
  • Masonry: GJ Reid Bricklaying
  • Copper Cladding: Advanced Metal Cladding
  • Doors: Faggs Mitre 10
  • Cabinetry: Jaques Joinery
  • Plumbing Fixtures: Reece
  • City: Torquay
  • Country: Australia
Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Image 6 of 13
© Nikole Ramsay

Text description provided by the architects. Introducing the Torquay Garden House by Lifespaces Group, the Geelong builder creates limited edition designs from Australia's top architects. Located on Victoria's Surf Coast, this project is from the eponymous Auhaus Release by Melbourne studio, Auhaus Architecture. The Torquay Garden House features a striking façade of copper, brick, and timber, creating a dynamic presence in its coastal streetscape. Over time, the copper will develop a natural patina, shifting from rich brown to weathered blue and eventually green. This beautiful transformation occurs in response to the natural elements, preserving the metal underneath.

Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Nikole Ramsay

At the heart of the design is a private central courtyard garden, with living spaces oriented to embrace lush greenery at every turn. The single-story layout features living spaces that open onto both the central courtyard and a rear deck. This thoughtful layout fosters a continuous flow between indoors and outdoors, offering a tranquil retreat where nature is integrated into daily life.

Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Nikole Ramsay
Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Image 13 of 13
Plan
Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Image 9 of 13
© Nikole Ramsay

Inside, the house exudes a calm, understated elegance. Lofty 3.1-metre ceilings in the main living areas enhance the sense of space, while the open-plan layout ensures a natural flow from one room to the next. The front of the house has the bedrooms, creating a clear division between living and resting spaces, with the master suite enjoying views over the courtyard garden.

Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Interior Photography, Table
© Nikole Ramsay

A carefully curated palette of materials defines the interior. Statement green cabinetry contrasts with tactile tiles, and hardwood timber floors add warmth and texture. Soft timbers and neutral walls provide a serene backdrop, ideal for showcasing art.

Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Nikole Ramsay

Every detail has been considered, with premium finishes elevating the design. Rare brushed bronze tapware by Sussex Taps, Neolith benchtops, and Swiss appliances by V-Zug combine to create a kitchen that is as functional as it is beautiful. Handmade La Paloma Grande Miro bricks from Austral Bricks add texture and contrast to the copper façade, grounding the home in a palette that reflects the surrounding environment.

Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Shower, Sink
© Nikole Ramsay

The Torquay Garden House by Lifespaces Group is more than just a home—it's an invitation to embrace the essence of coastal living. Thoughtfully designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings, it strikes the perfect balance between modern sophistication and organic beauty. Every element works in unison to create a serene, timeless retreat that embodies the best of coastal living.

Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nikole Ramsay

Project gallery

About this office
Lifespaces Group
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Cite: "Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group" 10 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023228/torquay-garden-house-lifespaces-group> ISSN 0719-8884

