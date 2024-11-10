Torquay Garden House / Lifespaces Group

+ 8

Houses • Torquay, Australia Architects: Lifespaces Group

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 263 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Nikole Ramsay

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Neolith Advanced Metal Cladding , Airsmart , Austral Bricks , Decina , EC Carpets , Fenix , Geelong Tile & bathroom , Haymes Paint , Hurford , James Hardie , Kaskade , Rylock , Schlage , Sussex Taps Manufacturers:

Builder: Grant Downie, Simon Babb (Lifespaces Group)

Benchtop: Geelong Natural Stone

Axon Cladding: Faggs Mitre 10

Aluminium Windows And Doors: Rylock

Engineered Flooring: Bellarine Flooring

Wall And Floor Tiles: Geelong Tile & Bathroom

Painting: Danny Threadgold painting

Plaster: DPS Plaster

Doors Work: Detail Door Hardware

Vergola: All Seasons Patios

Interior Design: Peta Smith Interior Design

Landscape Design: Simon Taylor Landscape Design

Heating And Cooling: Mod Cons

Masonry: GJ Reid Bricklaying

Copper Cladding: Advanced Metal Cladding

Doors: Faggs Mitre 10

Cabinetry: Jaques Joinery

Plumbing Fixtures: Reece

City: Torquay

Country: Australia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Introducing the Torquay Garden House by Lifespaces Group, the Geelong builder creates limited edition designs from Australia's top architects. Located on Victoria's Surf Coast, this project is from the eponymous Auhaus Release by Melbourne studio, Auhaus Architecture. The Torquay Garden House features a striking façade of copper, brick, and timber, creating a dynamic presence in its coastal streetscape. Over time, the copper will develop a natural patina, shifting from rich brown to weathered blue and eventually green. This beautiful transformation occurs in response to the natural elements, preserving the metal underneath.

At the heart of the design is a private central courtyard garden, with living spaces oriented to embrace lush greenery at every turn. The single-story layout features living spaces that open onto both the central courtyard and a rear deck. This thoughtful layout fosters a continuous flow between indoors and outdoors, offering a tranquil retreat where nature is integrated into daily life.

Inside, the house exudes a calm, understated elegance. Lofty 3.1-metre ceilings in the main living areas enhance the sense of space, while the open-plan layout ensures a natural flow from one room to the next. The front of the house has the bedrooms, creating a clear division between living and resting spaces, with the master suite enjoying views over the courtyard garden.

A carefully curated palette of materials defines the interior. Statement green cabinetry contrasts with tactile tiles, and hardwood timber floors add warmth and texture. Soft timbers and neutral walls provide a serene backdrop, ideal for showcasing art.

Every detail has been considered, with premium finishes elevating the design. Rare brushed bronze tapware by Sussex Taps, Neolith benchtops, and Swiss appliances by V-Zug combine to create a kitchen that is as functional as it is beautiful. Handmade La Paloma Grande Miro bricks from Austral Bricks add texture and contrast to the copper façade, grounding the home in a palette that reflects the surrounding environment.

The Torquay Garden House by Lifespaces Group is more than just a home—it's an invitation to embrace the essence of coastal living. Thoughtfully designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings, it strikes the perfect balance between modern sophistication and organic beauty. Every element works in unison to create a serene, timeless retreat that embodies the best of coastal living.