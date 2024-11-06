Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur

Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Apartments
Baden, Switzerland
  • Architects: KNTXT Architektur
  Area:  1620
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs:Elisa Florian
  • Lead Architects: Manuel Gross, Stefan Vetsch
  • Landscape Architecture: MOFA Studio
  • City: Baden
  • Country: Switzerland
Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Elisa Florian

Text description provided by the architects. The property is located in a quiet residential area, surrounded by single-family houses and adjacent to the forest. The gentle southwest slope allows for optimal views and sun exposure. The neighborhood is characterized by a small-scale building structure and generously planted residential gardens.

Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows
© Elisa Florian
Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur - Image 20 of 22
Plan
Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur - Image 11 of 22
© Elisa Florian
Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur - Image 13 of 22
© Elisa Florian

The slender replacement building integrates into the row of houses along the forest edge. Projections and recesses break down the scale of the volume, and tapering facades create a connection to the neighboring houses. The building respects the grain of the quarter and the spacious landscape of the neighborhood.

Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur - Image 3 of 22
© Elisa Florian
Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur - Interior Photography
© Elisa Florian

The architectural language of the existing house is incorporated. In particular, the front layer of balconies serves as a defining motif for the new multi-family house: partitions fan out towards the southwest and structure the apartments, with balconies stretching in between. Additional references are made through the facade design and the material concept.

Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Elisa Florian
Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur - Image 21 of 22
Plan

At the ends of the new building, the 4.5-room apartments are arranged as actual row houses, establishing a typological reference to the neighboring single-family homes. The central part contains the 2.5- and 3.5-room apartments, which are organized according to a clear principle: entry is through a spacious hallway, connecting to the main room and the wet rooms. This eliminates inefficient circulation space. On the standard floors, the living and dining area opens to the garden, zoned by the recessed balcony. On the attic floor, the living area extends to the side, allowing a view into the forest.

Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Elisa Florian

Project location

Baden, Switzerland

KNTXT Architektur
Concrete

Concrete
Cite: "Wohnhaus Sonnenfalter / KNTXT Architektur" 06 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023197/wohnhaus-sonnenfalter-kntxt-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

