House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

Project Team: Mário Sequeira, Pedro Soares, Jorge Vilela, João Alves

Engineering: Alberto Ribeiro

Landscaping: AZO Architects

City: Braga

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a sloping terrain with stunning views of the Serra do Marão, this house integrates into the Trás-os-Montes landscape through two volumes that mold themselves to the natural slope, creating a sculptural composition of intersecting forms. These volumes follow the terrain's gradient, organizing into two large blocks that dialogue with the topography. Through the triangles formed by the sloped roofs, the house gains a unique dynamic, reminiscent of the region’s traditional roofs, reinforcing its connection with the local identity.

Constructed in exposed concrete and natural stone floors, the house balances modernity and nature, carefully orienting itself towards the landscape. Access is provided through a courtyard with a central tree, creating a scenic and welcoming atmosphere upon arrival, while inside, a garden enhances the relationship with nature.

The upper windows are protected with aluminum slatted shutters, evoking the traditional local granaries, enriching the project with cultural references from the region. Additionally, an infinity pool, strategically positioned, reflects the landscape like a mirror of water, offering an integrated visual experience between the interior and exterior. The sloped roof, inspired by vernacular architecture, not only respects the rural context but also contributes to the visual sculpture that the house represents.