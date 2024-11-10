Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Image 3 of 29House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Image 4 of 29House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Image 5 of 29House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Braga, Portugal
House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Image 5 of 29
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a sloping terrain with stunning views of the Serra do Marão, this house integrates into the Trás-os-Montes landscape through two volumes that mold themselves to the natural slope, creating a sculptural composition of intersecting forms. These volumes follow the terrain's gradient, organizing into two large blocks that dialogue with the topography. Through the triangles formed by the sloped roofs, the house gains a unique dynamic, reminiscent of the region’s traditional roofs, reinforcing its connection with the local identity.

House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Garrido
House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Image 26 of 29
Plan - 1st floor
House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Image 16 of 29
© Nelson Garrido
House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Image 27 of 29
Plan - 2nd floor
House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Image 12 of 29
© Nelson Garrido

Constructed in exposed concrete and natural stone floors, the house balances modernity and nature, carefully orienting itself towards the landscape. Access is provided through a courtyard with a central tree, creating a scenic and welcoming atmosphere upon arrival, while inside, a garden enhances the relationship with nature.

House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Image 19 of 29
© Nelson Garrido

The upper windows are protected with aluminum slatted shutters, evoking the traditional local granaries, enriching the project with cultural references from the region. Additionally, an infinity pool, strategically positioned, reflects the landscape like a mirror of water, offering an integrated visual experience between the interior and exterior. The sloped roof, inspired by vernacular architecture, not only respects the rural context but also contributes to the visual sculpture that the house represents.

House in Vila Real / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados - Image 11 of 29
© Nelson Garrido

AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados
Concrete

