Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio

City: Kecamatan Serang

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Discover the innovative design of Gozeal Store, meticulously crafted by Wanawa Studio to redefine retail excellence. Immerse yourself in a dynamic space where futuristic aesthetics and functional efficiency converge, tailored to enhance the shopping experience. Gozeal Store is inspired by the boldness of futuristic design, characterized by a play of sloping lines and sharp angles. This concept is applied consistently across the building's exterior and interior, creating a visually striking and cohesive look. The furniture and lighting within the store echo these geometric forms, adding to the overall futuristic atmosphere.

One of the primary challenges during the project was optimizing the use of a compact site while staying true to the futuristic vision. The sharp angles and sloping lines not only enhance the visual appeal but also serve a functional purpose, helping to maximize space and flow within the store. Additionally, the cast concrete material, which forms the futuristic facade, posed significant challenges during construction. Its unique properties required precise handling and innovative techniques to achieve the desired aesthetic while ensuring structural integrity.

Early setbacks related to spatial limitations and the complexities of using cast concrete were addressed through creative layout solutions and flexible, modular design elements. The construction relied on advanced techniques, using materials such as glass, steel, and concrete, selected for their durability and ability to reflect the store's futuristic aesthetic. Inside, the lighting design plays a crucial role, with carefully positioned lights that highlight the angular features and create dynamic visual effects. The furniture also follows a futuristic theme, incorporating unconventional shapes that complement the store's architecture.

The spatial configuration revolves around open, adaptable areas, with large glass panels inviting natural light and creating a bright, expansive environment. The angular layout guides the flow of movement, leading customers through a visually stimulating journey. Gozeal Store sets a new standard for retail design, blending futuristic sophistication with functionality to create an immersive and engaging shopping experience.