Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio

Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio

Save

Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeGozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Image 3 of 23Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Interior Photography, TableGozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Image 5 of 23Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture, Store
Kecamatan Serang, Indonesia
  • Architects: Wanawa Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1157
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mario Wibowo
  • Lead Architects: Ismatullah Nurhadi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Discover the innovative design of Gozeal Store, meticulously crafted by Wanawa Studio to redefine retail excellence. Immerse yourself in a dynamic space where futuristic aesthetics and functional efficiency converge, tailored to enhance the shopping experience. Gozeal Store is inspired by the boldness of futuristic design, characterized by a play of sloping lines and sharp angles. This concept is applied consistently across the building's exterior and interior, creating a visually striking and cohesive look. The furniture and lighting within the store echo these geometric forms, adding to the overall futuristic atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Image 20 of 23
Detail
Save this picture!
Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mario Wibowo

One of the primary challenges during the project was optimizing the use of a compact site while staying true to the futuristic vision. The sharp angles and sloping lines not only enhance the visual appeal but also serve a functional purpose, helping to maximize space and flow within the store. Additionally, the cast concrete material, which forms the futuristic facade, posed significant challenges during construction. Its unique properties required precise handling and innovative techniques to achieve the desired aesthetic while ensuring structural integrity.

Save this picture!
Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Image 3 of 23
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Image 15 of 23
Second Floor Plan

Early setbacks related to spatial limitations and the complexities of using cast concrete were addressed through creative layout solutions and flexible, modular design elements. The construction relied on advanced techniques, using materials such as glass, steel, and concrete, selected for their durability and ability to reflect the store's futuristic aesthetic. Inside, the lighting design plays a crucial role, with carefully positioned lights that highlight the angular features and create dynamic visual effects. The furniture also follows a futuristic theme, incorporating unconventional shapes that complement the store's architecture.

Save this picture!
Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Image 19 of 23
Elevation
Save this picture!
Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mario Wibowo

The spatial configuration revolves around open, adaptable areas, with large glass panels inviting natural light and creating a bright, expansive environment. The angular layout guides the flow of movement, leading customers through a visually stimulating journey. Gozeal Store sets a new standard for retail design, blending futuristic sophistication with functionality to create an immersive and engaging shopping experience.

Save this picture!
Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio - Image 9 of 23
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kecamatan Serang, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Wanawa Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreIndonesia
Cite: "Gozeal Store / Wanawa Studio" 09 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023167/gozeal-store-wanawa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Top #Tags