Emma House / HW Studio

Houses • Morelia, Mexico Architects: HW-STUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 40 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Cesar Bejar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bastet Floors , Btcino , Krion

Lead Architects: Roger Bores, Didier Ascencio

Contractors: Gapse Group

City: Morelia

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Years ago, inspired by the Paula Rego Museum designed by Eduardo Souto de Moura, we had a transformative experience that profoundly influenced our vision for Casa Emma. Entering the museum, we felt an immediate, indescribable serenity under one of its pyramids, where light filtered softly through a high skylight. Golden rays gently bathed every surface, casting shadows and reflections that gave the space a unique warmth. It was as though the light itself embraced and protected us, creating a profound sense of peace.

In architecture, light and space are powerful forces that evoke emotions and transformative experiences. With Casa Emma, we aspired to recreate this same sense of calm through careful manipulation of light. Here, light enters in a manner that resonates deeply, aiming to evoke the serene experience we had in Cascais.

Casa Emma, however, diverges in concept from Souto de Moura's museum; instead, it explores the notion of excavation. Inspired by the Purépecha granary, or *troje*, a traditional structure with which Emma had a strong personal connection, we carved a wooden interior that echoes this cultural form. This wooden design reinforces the feeling of continuity and respect while embodying the same tranquil quality brought forth by light.

On a compact 4x10 meter lot, Casa Emma required a clever approach to spatial efficiency, lighting, and ventilation. An entry corridor brings visitors inside, where the layout unfolds to reveal an open central space combining the living room, dining area, and kitchen without partitions. This layout optimizes spatial flow, with a hidden utility area and a concealed refrigerator towards the back, maximizing functionality.

A distinct design feature within the home is a white, floating volume that houses the bedroom and bathroom. This unique element contrasts with the surrounding wooden textures, resembling a floating cotton cloud. The choice of material and color here lightens its visual weight, enhanced by diffused light that softens its edges and creates an ethereal quality.

Casa Emma is more than a residence; it's an invitation to experience a meditative space where light becomes a bridge to inner peace. Through careful spatial design and the interplay of light, it aspires to evoke a sense of emotional connection, echoing our experience in Cascais. This house is a tribute to the beauty of light and an homage to Emma, who continues to guide us in spirit.