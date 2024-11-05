Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. SETT / Design Studio Maoom

SETT / Design Studio Maoom

Save

SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Table, ChairSETT / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, ChairSETT / Design Studio Maoom - Image 4 of 16SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Image 5 of 16SETT / Design Studio Maoom - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Services
Yongin-si, South Korea
  • Architects: Design Studio Maoom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1868
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kimdonggyu
  • Lead Architects: Minkyu Choi, Yeonjoung kim, Jeonghwan Lee
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kimdonggyu

Text description provided by the architects. SETT is a space that presents a variety of variations within its own rules and order, offering high-quality flavors and refined service through well-curated F&B menus. It's a brand deeply rooted in the philosophy of proposing better tastes and respectful ways of interaction through space.

Save this picture!
SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kimdonggyu
Save this picture!
SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Image 13 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Image 4 of 16
© Kimdonggyu

We sought ways to deliver high-quality service and meaningful experiences grounded in respect and consideration at every location. Every moment has been prepared with quiet dedication and care, embracing the intention to coexist and respect each other. Our spaces reflect a harmonious approach that respects time spent without contention, aligning with architecture and nature to create a connection between people and the natural world.

Save this picture!
SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Kimdonggyu
Save this picture!
SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Image 16 of 16
Diagram
Save this picture!
SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Image 5 of 16
© Kimdonggyu
Save this picture!
SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Kimdonggyu

With this approach, we aim to create spaces that embody delicate care and sophisticated respect, establishing a sensory order that brings new value to relaxation. The experience expands according to the place and time spent, as we shape visual order through an attitude of care, minimizing irregularities, and defining the meaning of each place along the architectural flow. We aspire to gift an experience that resonates with the sounds of each season, fostering a connection felt most closely and profoundly.

Save this picture!
SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Image 8 of 16
© Kimdonggyu
Save this picture!
SETT / Design Studio Maoom - Image 15 of 16
Diagram

" the place & seat " It is an act of more than simply occupying space; it is about embracing a unique moment and staying in that place. When present there, the surrounding air, landscape, and sounds merge to create a complete experience, and fully enjoying that time becomes the essence of sensing and appreciating the space. Furthermore, in harmony with architecture and nature, we aim to stay quiet, without conflict, respecting time through nine distinct meanings. This approach connects people with nature and reflects our purpose of existing together in mutual harmony.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yongin-si, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Design Studio Maoom
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCommercial ArchitectureServicesSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCommercial ArchitectureServicesSouth Korea
Cite: "SETT / Design Studio Maoom" 05 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023154/sett-design-studio-maoom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags