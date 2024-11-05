SETT / Design Studio Maoom

+ 11

Design Team: Yeri Lee

Technical Team: Jaeneyon Kim

Landscape Architecture: The Sup

City: Yongin-si

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. SETT is a space that presents a variety of variations within its own rules and order, offering high-quality flavors and refined service through well-curated F&B menus. It's a brand deeply rooted in the philosophy of proposing better tastes and respectful ways of interaction through space.

We sought ways to deliver high-quality service and meaningful experiences grounded in respect and consideration at every location. Every moment has been prepared with quiet dedication and care, embracing the intention to coexist and respect each other. Our spaces reflect a harmonious approach that respects time spent without contention, aligning with architecture and nature to create a connection between people and the natural world.

With this approach, we aim to create spaces that embody delicate care and sophisticated respect, establishing a sensory order that brings new value to relaxation. The experience expands according to the place and time spent, as we shape visual order through an attitude of care, minimizing irregularities, and defining the meaning of each place along the architectural flow. We aspire to gift an experience that resonates with the sounds of each season, fostering a connection felt most closely and profoundly.

" the place & seat " It is an act of more than simply occupying space; it is about embracing a unique moment and staying in that place. When present there, the surrounding air, landscape, and sounds merge to create a complete experience, and fully enjoying that time becomes the essence of sensing and appreciating the space. Furthermore, in harmony with architecture and nature, we aim to stay quiet, without conflict, respecting time through nine distinct meanings. This approach connects people with nature and reflects our purpose of existing together in mutual harmony.