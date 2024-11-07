Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Bangladesh
  Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Refurbishment
Madarganj, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Plural Works
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3736 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maruf Raihan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Berger, DBL Cermaics, Mirpur Ceramics
  • Lead Team: S M Rumman Mashrur Chowdhury, Nabila Ferdousi
  • Structural Engineer: Suash Ghosh Joy
  • Metal Works: Humayun
  • Site Engineer: Emon Ahmed
  • City: Madarganj
  • Country: Bangladesh
Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© Maruf Raihan

Text description provided by the architects. In the remote suburb of Madarganj, where buildings are often constructed without consultants, the project was initiated similarly. The client, one of eight siblings, hired a local contractor to extend his portion of the ancestral home. However, upon erecting the skeleton, the resulting structure was found to lack proper light and ventilation, prompting reconsideration. The designers were appointed at this phase, reflecting many similar situations architects encounter, where architecture becomes more an act of surgery than novel creation, especially in suburban contexts.

Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maruf Raihan
Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Image 18 of 23
Diagram 02
Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Brick
© Maruf Raihan

The prevalent old structure was too vulnerable to heavy interventions, and the already erected newer portion inconsiderately adopted a shallow imitation of foreign templates. In sharp contrast to environmental considerations, openings were too small for the indoors to be well-lit and ventilated; shading devices and pavilions were totally absent, leaving no scope for the outdoor-indoor relationship, contrary to a context abundant in sunlight, wind, and monsoon.

Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick, Stairs, Facade
© Maruf Raihan

The interventions were incepted as a thickened membrane over the already-constructed skeleton to incorporate pavilions and gradients of vegetation, offering a more livable, ventilated, and visually connected inner scape while adapting minimal structural surgery.

Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Stairs, Beam
© Maruf Raihan
Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Image 19 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor

To complete the retrofitting, exterior and interior refurbishment within the time span, several key decisions were made. Plinths were stretched out to tie the building to the ground, welcoming gatherings in the neighborhood even when the house was closed. Retrofitted slabs were extended on the west and south, in both of the upper levels, as large, shaded verandas, gradually to be taken over by a screen of vegetation. The double-height living room, dining room, and family space were provided with large south apertures for daylight and ventilation. The already built washrooms on the north and adjacent east-side buildings restricted extensive interventions. The remaining northernmost spaces were designated as verandas, having a visual connection to the backyard. Frosted glass was used in internal doors and windows, allowing the first-floor bedrooms to be naturally lit. The bedroom at the top has the privilege of a larger southern aperture and shaded veranda overlooking the open areas around, to contemplate the seasons of sun and monsoon.

Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Image 20 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor
Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Image 11 of 23
© Maruf Raihan
© Maruf Raihan
Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Image 23 of 23
Section BB

For the exterior, metalwork was adopted for lightweight and feasible extensions, with attempts to explore traditional masonry craft. Brick masonry, with its timeless tactility, warm, earthy tones and unevenness, creates delightful interplay with light and shadow, resulting in a myriad of visual textures and patterns. Throughout the day, the curved brick walls act as the canvas for light and shadows. At night, the lighter-hued indoors with warm-toned lights turns into a bright lantern for the whole compound. With gradients of vegetation, monsoon brings new life to the building, enveloping the space, materiality, and mood of the residents in a veil of mist and magic.

Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Image 17 of 23
Diagram 01
Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Maruf Raihan

The project advocates an adaptive and sustainable architectural philosophy, informing locals that demolitions are not always essential for interventions. Instead, subtle changes incorporating climatic and contextual aspects can create a symbiotic, better living environment among unplanned concrete jungles, especially in a socioeconomic context where users with budget constraints hesitate to hire professionals for spatial surgery.

Mirza Bari Village Home / Plural Works - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Maruf Raihan

