Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos

+ 20

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Botteh, located in São Paulo, is more than just a rug store; it is a fusion of architecture and culture, designed to reflect the essence of Persian rugs and the roots of its owner, an Iranian merchant who immigrated to Brazil several decades ago.

The main challenge was to meet the client’s expectations, who wanted a space that evoked cultural references while maintaining an innovative approach, avoiding a mere reproduction of traditional architectural styles. The project embraced a contemporary reinterpretation of Persian architecture, subtly incorporating elements such as brick, mashrabiya, and arches with sophistication.

The interiors were conceived as an art gallery, where rugs are displayed prominently, hanging from half-arch-shaped pillars, creating a visual interplay that enhances the pieces. A lateral garden, with a retractable roof, floods the floors with natural light and ventilation, even reaching the basement. The rooftop terrace, with its green space, offers a serene urban oasis.

This project is a celebration of architecture that transcends borders, drawing on Persian roots and blending them with the Brazilian urban context in an authentic and poetic way.