Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Brazil
  5. Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Save

Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairBotteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 3 of 25Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior PhotographyBotteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadeBotteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
São Paulo, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Ruy Teixeira

Text description provided by the architects. Botteh, located in São Paulo, is more than just a rug store; it is a fusion of architecture and culture, designed to reflect the essence of Persian rugs and the roots of its owner, an Iranian merchant who immigrated to Brazil several decades ago.

Save this picture!
Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 8 of 25
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 22 of 25
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 3 of 25
© Ruy Teixeira

The main challenge was to meet the client’s expectations, who wanted a space that evoked cultural references while maintaining an innovative approach, avoiding a mere reproduction of traditional architectural styles. The project embraced a contemporary reinterpretation of Persian architecture, subtly incorporating elements such as brick, mashrabiya, and arches with sophistication.

Save this picture!
Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Ruy Teixeira

The interiors were conceived as an art gallery, where rugs are displayed prominently, hanging from half-arch-shaped pillars, creating a visual interplay that enhances the pieces. A lateral garden, with a retractable roof, floods the floors with natural light and ventilation, even reaching the basement. The rooftop terrace, with its green space, offers a serene urban oasis.

Save this picture!
Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 20 of 25
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Ruy Teixeira

This project is a celebration of architecture that transcends borders, drawing on Persian roots and blending them with the Brazilian urban context in an authentic and poetic way.

Save this picture!
Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ruy Teixeira

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sao Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Felipe Hess Arquitetos
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
Cite: "Botteh Store/ Felipe Hess Arquitetos" [Loja Botteh / Felipe Hess Arquitetos] 04 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023103/botteh-store-felipe-hess-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Top #Tags