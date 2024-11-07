Suzhou SND “Taihu Cloud Valley” Digital Industrial Park / 9-Town Design Studio for Urban Architecture

+ 35

Design Team: Wang Fan, Dong Xiaoshuang, Shen Chunhua, Wang Sujia, Xie Lei

Clients: Taihu Cloud Valley (Suzhou) Big Data Industry Co.

Engineering: 9-Town Design Studio for Urban Architecture

City: Suzhou

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The "Taihu Cloud Valley" Digital Industrial Park is located in the Science and Technology City of Suzhou SND, and the project is divided into two phases, and the first phase of the project on the west side of the Fuchun River Road has been completed, with a total construction area of about 490,000 square meters. In the design of "Taihu Cloud Valley" Digital Industrial Park, the correspondence between the use function and the space layout is not a one-to-one correspondence between the specific function and the specific space, but only a kind of correspondence on the logic of thinking, which is to face the "uncertainty" with the "uncertainty". When the function can not be confirmed, and will be changed at any time, the space can only be faced in a flexible way, facing uncertainty with uncertainty, in order to preset unlimited possibilities in the limited space.

Similar to other high-tech industrial parks, "Taihu Cloud Valley" Digital Industrial Park also has some common features. First, the type of industry has a direction, but the specific use of the function can not be determined in advance. This type of industrial park are in the process of investment in the process of completing the different sizes of enterprises to move in, the area requirements are not the same. Small only a few hundred square meters, large will need a whole floor, or even several floors, unicorn enterprises also need independent buildings. Secondly, the development of enterprises cannot be completely stable. Some will grow rapidly and have new needs for space, while others will develop poorly and be squeezed in the market or even exit. Compared with the biomedical category, there are no too special laboratories, and compared with the mechanical category, there is less need for large equipment space. Thus the space is more versatile.

The design adopts an enclosed layout with 10 buildings in total, 5 high-rise and 5 multi-storey. The high-rise buildings are located on the south and north sides of the site, and the multi-storey buildings are arranged between the high-rise buildings. The high-rise buildings are for R&D offices, two of the multi-storey buildings are for R&D offices, and the one near the west side is reserved for the "sole title" of the investment, while the other three buildings are for public facilities. The height of the first floor is 5.9m, which can not only meet the height requirements of some public spaces, but also reserve sufficient possibilities for some industries with special space height requirements to move in, and the building plan is a standard column network and relatively homogeneous continuous space, which is convenient for the separation and combination of various units.

The spatial scale of such industrial parks is generally larger, and it is easy to form the clustering effect of the same type of industry on the scale. Another advantage of this effect lies in the intensification of shared resources, as everyone can share some homogeneous public facilities to improve the efficiency of public space use and save additional costs. At the same time, this kind of industrial park is dominated by R&D personnel, and the group is characterized by youthfulness and high education.

The design adopts a diffuse multi-level public space. The first level is the clear shared space in the middle part, the second level is the open space connected with the outdoor space on the first floor, and the third level is the open roof space on the second floor. In addition to this, the most important thing is that it also continues to reserve various possibilities of public space in each different standard level. With the continuous development of wireless networks, the digital office has become less and less dependent on fixed spaces, and the line between interaction space and office space is becoming increasingly blurred. Sometimes, flexible and open public spaces are more popular with young people.