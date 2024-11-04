Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept

Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept

Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Interior Photography, Table, Chair

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: Duoitancay Concept
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  436
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Tran
  • Architect of Record: Ngô Đức Dự
  • Design And Construction: Duoitancay Concept
  • City: Da Nang
  • Country: Vietnam
Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Quang Tran

'Breath of the wind' - Amidst the crowds, the bustling traffic, amidst the hustle and bustle of daily work. Every one of us finds a place where share our happiness or sadness with family or friends, Baba Yaga restaurant is a best ideal stop for entrusting those emotions and leaving all the mess and sorrows behind. 

Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Image 21 of 25
© Quang Tran
Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Image 24 of 25
Drawings 02
Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Image 3 of 25
© Quang Tran

The project has a harmonious, pure architectural style, and impressive shapes, interwoven with the green of trees. It can be said that Baba Yaga restaurant is an impressive highlight at the intersection of the main arteries and walking streets of Da Nang City. That is the result of respect, the harmonious combination of factors: People - Nature - Architecture. With high artistic taste, loving trees, and as a tender person, the Investor wants to renovate the prefabricated iron frame building into a restaurant that exposes all highlights, harmony and optimization of usage and investment costs.

Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Quang Tran
Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Quang Tran

The functions are arranged clearly and coherently, and the 1st floor with an open space, creating closeness between diners and people on the walking street. The 2nd floor is arranged with 4 separate reception rooms with different capacities. And a romantic restaurant, where diners can see the whole view of the neighborhood, the river and the bridges. In the middle of the restaurant is a large open space, with green trees creating a connection between the floors, creating air circulation of the project.

Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Image 10 of 25
© Quang Tran
Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Image 25 of 25
Drawings 03
Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Quang Tran

The project has two sides that are adjacent to the West and South respectively. To minimize the sunlight, the architect has covered the building with a surrounding layer of recycled materials which colors in harmony with nature, is close to humans, ensures ventilation and saves energy.

Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Quang Tran
Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Quang Tran

The designer re-used the existing structural frame, and created a covering layer of Acacia trees running along the open side of the restaurant, making the project more private and especially interwoven with large green trees which help reduce noise, street dust, and climate impacts. The project especially uses recycled materials, rustic, and eco-friendly as Acacia trees, wood covers, and recycled poles of wood.

Through this project, Architect wants to send the message: "It's a great value if we put it in the right place".

Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Quang Tran

Address:Da Nang, Vietnam

Duoitancay Concept
Wood

Cite: "Baba Yaga Restaurant / Duoitancay Concept" 04 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023063/baba-yaga-restaurant-duoitancay-concept> ISSN 0719-8884

