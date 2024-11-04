Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects

DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects

DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Image 2 of 32DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, WindowsDJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Interior Photography, KitchenDJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Image 5 of 32DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Amman, Jordan
  • Architects: Ayoub Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1925
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Neolith, Vibia, Cucine Lube, Daikin, Kohler, Schuco, Weitzer Parkett, dnd
  • Lead Architect: Ramiz Ayoub
  • Design Team: Tala Dwikat, Farah Smadi, Zakieh Ababneh
  • Engineering: Mohammad Tuqan
  • Landscape Architect: Lara Zuriekat
  • Architect, Interior Design: Ayoub Architects
  • Structural Consultant: Odeh Design Bureau
  • Mechanical And Electrical Consultant: ACTIVE - ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS
  • Construction Constractor: MIDRAR CONTRACTING CO.
  • Steel Work: PETRA ALUMINUM CO. LTD.
  • Wood Carpentry: ZREIKAT CO.
  • Home Automation: LIVING TECH
  • City: Amman
  • Country: Jordan
DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Image 11 of 32
Courtesy of Ayoub Architects

Text description provided by the architects. DJ Residence is situated on a picturesque hilly land, beautifully dominated by clusters of oak trees. It was strategically embedded in the open spaces between the trees, resulting in a captivating arrangement of indoor and outdoor spaces. The oak trees, present at various levels in the beautifully landscaped garden, serve as gentle anchors for the suspended mass.

DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Image 6 of 32
Courtesy of Ayoub Architects

Considering the surrounding lands and buildings, we closely analyzed the vertical positioning of the house on the site to ensure the desired privacy for the rear swimming pool area. This area was constructed on the ground floor level, surrounded by the reception and dining area on the western side and the cascading terraced gardens on the roof. To foster a connection between the pool area and the stunning mountain views, the Western side was left open to the view.

DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows
Courtesy of Ayoub Architects
DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Courtesy of Ayoub Architects

The architectural expression was created by seamlessly blending two contrasting elements, resulting in a captivating combination of secrecy and mystique when viewed from the main street on the eastern side. Transitioning from there, the dynamic and inviting spaces gradually guide visitors toward an open and engaging backyard. The outdoor entrance courtyard serves as a tranquil front yard, attracting visitors to enter the house without the need for elaborate emphasis on its existence. Conversely, the backyard and pool deck area offer stunning views.

DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Image 20 of 32
Courtesy of Ayoub Architects

All internal spaces in the upper stone mass were carved creating spaces that are dynamically interactive with lower functions and the surrounding views. The climax merge between indoor, outdoor, lower and upper spaces was celebrated at the heart of the house in a central double-volume space where the living, lounging, entertaining, dining and cooking functions are allocated in one open space. Also, the outdoor terraces on the first floor, which were articulated in the shades and shadows of the carved mass, capture the expansive panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and hills.

DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Image 15 of 32
Courtesy of Ayoub Architects

To accentuate the concept of carving, two contrasting textured stone materials were chosen for the exterior. The vertically coursed stone, inspired by the texture and pattern of the oak tree bark, was carefully selected to create a rough and visually captivating skin for the building. The carved surfaces of the mass were cladded with honed finish stone, adding a refined and tactile quality to the building skin.

DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Image 18 of 32
Courtesy of Ayoub Architects
DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Image 24 of 32
Ground Floor Plan
DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Image 30 of 32
Section AA
DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Image 19 of 32
Courtesy of Ayoub Architects

All materials, textures, details, and color scheme templates for the building were developed in line with the concept and were utilized to serve the design notions. In addition to aesthetic value, the stone facade materials offered several energy-efficient solutions that helped in adding an additional layer of insulation on the exterior to avoid thermal bridging. As part of the sustainable and environmentally friendly design solutions, green roofs were also implemented on the roof of the ground floor mass above the dining and reception spaces, creating a natural layer of insulation that helped to regulate temperatures inside the house.

DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects - Image 2 of 32
Courtesy of Ayoub Architects

Project gallery

Ayoub Architects
Cite: "DJ Residence / Ayoub Architects" 04 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023051/dj-residence-ayoub-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags