Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. “Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura

“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura

Save

“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Image 2 of 23“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Image 3 of 23“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mérida, Mexico
  • Architects: TARA Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  393
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jasson Rodriguez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Firenze, Helvex, STRNG, Tecnolite
  • Architects In Charge: Raúl Alberto Santos Leal, Armando José Palma Catzin
  • Design Team: Rafael Che Ac, Luis Felipe Ramirez Hueytletl
  • City: Mérida
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Image 2 of 23
© Jasson Rodriguez

Text description provided by the architects. The "Eya" house is located in the city of Mérida, Yucatán, and is the result of a deep analysis and interpretation of the clients' needs and their way of seeing and appreciating life. The main objective of the "Eya" house arises from conceptualizing the project as an entity that preexists on the site, for which the architectural intervention would adapt and honor the context.

Save this picture!
“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Image 7 of 23
© Jasson Rodriguez
Save this picture!
“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Image 23 of 23
Elevations
Save this picture!
“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jasson Rodriguez

Eya is a project that advocates ancestral energy and Mother Earth. Its simple lines allow the elements of nature to flow freely between all its spaces. Thus, light, wind, vegetation and sounds are part of the architecture, turning the space into a sensory experience with Eya.

Save this picture!
“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Image 3 of 23
© Jasson Rodriguez

One of the first objectives when designing "Eya" is to rescue and recover ancestral techniques and materials from the region to use them with artisanal labor, reinterpreting them and adopting them in contemporary architecture.

Save this picture!
“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Jasson Rodriguez
Save this picture!
“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Image 17 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Jasson Rodriguez

"Eya" is conceived as a sensory project that exalts nature, using artisanal elements that achieve a human connection between the user and their context. The central garden is the heart of "Eya", conceptualized as an offering to nature designed by means of pilasters with vessels to receive rainwater; These fall through some buñas towards the central garden in order to generate an offering to Mother Nature seeking to reinterpret the cycle of water and life.

Save this picture!
“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Image 12 of 23
© Jasson Rodriguez
Save this picture!
“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Image 20 of 23
Longitudinal Section

The existing vegetation of the site was taken to serve as a means of connection between heaven and earth, for which pilasters were created to raise the offering to heaven and receive what Mother Nature gives us.

Save this picture!
“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Jasson Rodriguez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TARA Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "“Eya” House / TARA Arquitectura" [Casa “Eya” / TARA Arquitectura] 04 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023034/eya-house-tara-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags