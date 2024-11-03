Ronin Bar / studio...nutto

+ 14

Project Director: Chairat Rattanopas

Construction: Kittitouch Jubjaitong

City: Muang Pattaya

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Design firm Studio Nutto has renovated a 70s house in Pattaya, Thailand, transforming it into a Japanese bar hidden within the sushi restaurant's backyard garden. Before embarking on this project, the owner ran Ronin Restaurant, a traditional Japanese eatery, that has been open for seven years. Ronin is known for its authentic Japanese decor, featuring traditional Japanese wood material (yakisugi). Behind the restaurant, there is a 70-year-old house with a garden area that has backyard space adjacent to the restaurant's backyard. The owner envisioned turning this old house into an interesting space for customers to continue their activities after dining. Thus, he purchased the house and renovated it into "Ronin Bar." Uniquely, the bar's entrance is connected to the restaurant's backyard garden, making it accessible only through this hidden garden pathway.

The guiding design principle for this project was "imperfection of nature is an art." For the exterior, the designers used concrete with a vertical line pattern and simple granite stone. This blend of the imperfect concrete facade and the natural feel of granite creates a unique character for the architecture, providing a relaxing atmosphere. Since the bar area is connected to the restaurant through the backyard garden, this garden serves as the first space visitors encounter after stepping out of the restaurant, which features a traditional Japanese interior. The designers aimed to create a space with a different ambiance while maintaining a sense of Japanese aesthetics. They drew inspiration from Japanese architecture during the colonial period, where traditional Japanese characteristics merged with modern materials and building techniques. Materials used in the backyard area include yakisugi (Japanese-style burned wood), granite stone, concrete, metal, and corrugated glass.

Inside, the focal points are the bar and the garden scenery. The designers employed a black-on-black theme to make the greenery and lighting in the bar area stand out. Materials used include lava stone, dark grey granite, dark skimcoat, and solid wood. The solid wood ceiling was preserved to maintain the old house's original feel. Reflective materials such as crystal lamps and antique mirrors were also incorporated into parts of the interior.

To surprise first-time visitors, the design avoids a single open space. Instead, it features hidden scenes and varied corners that offer multiple experiences. Visitors pass through an entrance tunnel with antique glass shoji panels, leading to a front bar area where they can watch the bartender while seated on comfortable armchairs. There are also private spaces for small groups and window seats where visitors can sip cocktails and enjoy the peaceful Japanese garden scenery simultaneously.

The private garden is designed with steps at different heights for various uses. Lower steps can serve as benches, and the other steps also function as panels for garden lighting. These steps create a private atmosphere by elevating the height of the trees. The private garden and interior space are connected by a large concrete window, framing the garden as a natural art piece. Studio Nutto's renovation of the old house into Ronin Bar showcases a seamless blend of traditional Japanese architectural elements with modern design, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience.