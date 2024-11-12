Xiaoliangtan Garden / West 8

+ 6

Text description provided by the architects. Referencing Chengdu traditions of visiting and meeting at the mountain creeks, hearing the babbling of the stream under the shaded canopy of trees, "The Cool Garden" offers visitors moments of respite, shade, socializing, and play while they enjoy flowing waters and the pebbles underfoot.

West 8 was invited to design and create a garden for the 2024 Chengdu World Horticultural Expo. Designed without any defined route or arrival, Xiaoliangtan invites guests to sit down on the stone edges and place their feet in the flowing waters. The project opened in September of 2024 and has remained in use as the garden and surrounding park has grown.

The garden is constructed using red sandstone, produced locally from the riverbeds of the Sichuan province. The terrain of the three slopes is carefully designed to enable the streams to flow and merge in the center, creating a pebble-lined basin at its deepest point.