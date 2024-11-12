Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Urbanism
  4. China
  5. Xiaoliangtan Garden / West 8

Xiaoliangtan Garden / West 8

Save

Xiaoliangtan Garden / West 8 - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestXiaoliangtan Garden / West 8 - Exterior PhotographyXiaoliangtan Garden / West 8 - Exterior PhotographyXiaoliangtan Garden / West 8 - Exterior PhotographyXiaoliangtan Garden / West 8 - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Urbanism, Landscape
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: West 8
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1025
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ZiL ArchVisual
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Xiaoliangtan Garden / West 8 - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© ZiL ArchVisual

Text description provided by the architects. Referencing Chengdu traditions of visiting and meeting at the mountain creeks, hearing the babbling of the stream under the shaded canopy of trees, "The Cool Garden" offers visitors moments of respite, shade, socializing, and play while they enjoy flowing waters and the pebbles underfoot.

Save this picture!
Xiaoliangtan Garden / West 8 - Exterior Photography
© ZiL ArchVisual

West 8 was invited to design and create a garden for the 2024 Chengdu World Horticultural Expo. Designed without any defined route or arrival, Xiaoliangtan invites guests to sit down on the stone edges and place their feet in the flowing waters. The project opened in September of 2024 and has remained in use as the garden and surrounding park has grown.

Save this picture!
Xiaoliangtan Garden / West 8 - Exterior Photography
© ZiL ArchVisual
Save this picture!
Xiaoliangtan Garden / West 8 - Exterior Photography
© ZiL ArchVisual

The garden is constructed using red sandstone, produced locally from the riverbeds of the Sichuan province. The terrain of the three slopes is carefully designed to enable the streams to flow and merge in the center, creating a pebble-lined basin at its deepest point.

Save this picture!
Xiaoliangtan Garden / West 8 - Image 6 of 11
© ZiL ArchVisual

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chengdu, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
West 8
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismLandscapeChina

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismLandscapeChina
Cite: "Xiaoliangtan Garden / West 8" 12 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023027/xiaoliangtan-garden-west-8> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Outdoor ShowersCheck the latest Outdoor ShowersCheck the latest Outdoor Showers

Check the latest Outdoor Showers

Top #Tags