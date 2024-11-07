Simin-bakery / Design Studio Maoom

+ 10

Design Team: Ji-in Moon, Ye-seul Noh

Technical Team: Jae-nyeon Kim, Jong-sung Lee

Interior Designers: Design Studio Maoom

Branding Design: sosungjeok

City: Pohang

Country: South Korea

Connecting Hearts, Communicating Bakery - Stacked with 'time' and the sincere 'craftsmanship' that has been built up over the years, Citizen Bakery is a place that 'connects people' by remembering the warm 'heart' and memories. The new Citizen Bakery, located along the Hyeongsan River, has been designed with the keywords "Connecting Hearts, Communicating Bakery" in mind. It is expected to become a warm yet lively space, applying and developing various ideas. The brand identity of Citizen Bakery was applied to ensure that both the brand and the space continue to tell one unified story. We hope that the new image of Citizen Bakery will remain vividly in the minds of our customers and that the long journey of Citizen Bakery will continue to grow in the hearts of the people who visit.

Welcome - The client expressed the desire to greet customers face-to-face as they enter the store, so we carefully considered the positions of the point of sale and the entrance. The 6.8-meter-long counter provided ample space for necessary equipment and work areas, but it made it difficult to greet customers immediately upon entry. After much consideration, we decided to relocate the entrance. The new entrance allows for easier customer interaction upon arrival and also secures more display space, which was previously limited by the old entrance. The small triangular space created by the entrance change now acts as a buffer zone connecting the city and the brand. This space also showcases Citizen Bakery's logo, signage, and mailbox, reinforcing the brand's identity.

Adaptable Furniture - Citizen Bakery produces and sells dozens of different types of bread and pastries daily. To display this wide variety, we needed versatile display shelves. Instead of designing specific displays for each product, we created basic display units that accommodate oven pans, allowing for flexible use depending on the situation. We also designed taller displays and narrower ones specifically for cookies and baked goods, creating a series of adaptable furniture. Each piece differs slightly in size and shape based on its role and position, but all are unified by the same materials and details, forming a distinct Citizen Bakery furniture series.

A Communicating Bakery - The baking space in Citizen Bakery is located between the point of sale and the display area, and it's designed as an open kitchen that customers can view. This open baking zone offers a fresh and engaging experience for customers and showcases the brand's confidence in its bread and ingredients. Additionally, the dynamic movements of the bakers working in the baking zone add vibrancy to both the brand and the space.

Rabbit and Clover - As we refined the brand identity of Citizen Bakery, the rabbit and clover became the new symbols of the brand. These symbols are subtly embedded throughout the space, both in large and small forms. The imagery of the rabbit and clover, used consistently in the brand and space, creates a more distinct and clear identity, offering customers the fun of discovering these small details. See if you can spot the hidden rabbits and clovers throughout the space.