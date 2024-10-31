Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living

Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living

Save

Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Interior Photography, ShelvingTianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Interior Photography, ShelvingTianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 4 of 30Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 5 of 30Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Library
China
  • Design Team: X+LIVING Architectural Design Co., Ltd
  • Clients: Shanghai Zhongshu Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Collaborators: Shanghai Zhongyu Architectural Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Interior Photography, Shelving
© SFAP

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Italian-style district of Tianjin, where century-old Italian architectural clusters characterized by red bricks stand. The original site of Tianjin Zhongshuge was a modern building that detached from the surrounding classical context. The reconstruction demands an integrated consideration of architecture and interior design, fitting into the cultural atmosphere of the district. Red bricks, as an important constructive material in Italian classical architecture, have become a necessary design element for this project.

Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 22 of 30
© SFAP
Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 29 of 30
Section
Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 6 of 30
© SFAP

Inspired by window shades, the project incorporates a cutting technique into its construction process. The gaps are introduced into the originally dense brickwork, creating a visual effect of the interplay between solid and void, blurring the boundaries. The layered steel plates in the center of the building, with a more delicate cutting form that echoes the undulating waves, interpret the spirit of the urban temperament of Tianjin as a port city.

Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, Lighting, Chair
© SFAP
Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 26 of 30
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 14 of 30
© SFAP

The entire main body is completed solely with bricks, complemented by metal. Steel, with its modern industrial strength, harmonizes with the classical charm of red bricks, and the collision of warm and cool tones displays a visual tension. Bricks and steel, often regarded as structural materials, are used on a more delicate scale for functional facilities. Bookshelves naturally emerge from the gaps of the material stacking, and seats and steps are introduced following the trend of the bookshelves, integrating seamlessly with the overall spatial layout.

Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 4 of 30
© SFAP
Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 18 of 30
© SFAP
Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 27 of 30
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 5 of 30
© SFAP

The entire project used about 400,000 bricks, involving hundreds of types of bricks customized specifically, completing a rebellion against the traditional rigid form. From the conceptual sketches to the precise three-dimensional model construction, the design team conducted countless simulations and validations.

Save this picture!
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living - Image 17 of 30
© SFAP

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No. 39 Minzu Road, Italian-Style District, Tianjin, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
X+Living
Office

Materials

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryChina

Materials and Tags

SteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryChina
Cite: "Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living" 31 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022985/tianjin-zhongshuge-library-x-plus-living> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags