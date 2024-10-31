Rhythm of the Wood Restaurant / MAS Architects

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. The restaurant was built in Soc Son as a destination for tourists to rest and feel the surrounding nature. Surrounded by perennial pine forests next to a natural stream, the design requires careful detail so as not to disrupt the existing landscape. The design task is to create an architectural work made from local materials, creating a space close to nature but still being new in architectural language and sustainable. over time. Architect Do Minh Thai (Mas Architects) and his colleagues came up with a solution to use the same trees grown and cared for on that land to create the work "Rhythm of the Wood" to preserve the time stamp on the built location.

Was known as Bac Lim wood - Twisted Eucalyptus tree has the characteristics of being flexible, sturdy, and able to withstand harsh weather over the years. The project is made up of 13m3 of twisted Eucalyptus wood, processed by soaking it in water using the traditional method, without using chemicals, so it still retains the basic properties of wood and is safe for human health. The Rhythm of the Wood Project consists of 11 spans with a span of 6m. Each structural module is variable in size to create flexibility for the structure when assembled into a frame. The overall project creates visual flexibility, creating predetermined rhythms that we favorably name the project as the rhythm of wood.

The proposed design overcomes the limitations of pure wood structure, the structural span expands to increase the area for the usable space below. The wooden structure is skillfully and meticulously assembled by the hands of local craftsmen, which gives the project simple rustic features. With the philosophy of respecting nature, the architect retained the perennial trees that had memories attached to that location to incorporate into the building instead of having to cut them down or relocate them. That helps create awareness of protecting and preserving nature for everyone who visits.

The roof system is made of Vot tree trunks - a tree in the same family as the Fern tree, helping to create a rustic, natural and close look at the existing landscape. The Vot roof is stacked in multiple layers to help insulate the space below but at the same time still create ventilation and natural ventilation for the entire roof system. The curved shape follows the natural stream in front, helping every perspective expand and fully embrace the stream. From every sitting position, you can easily feel the sound of natural water flowing. The stream in front helps regulate the air entering the building, bringing comfort and relaxation to the entire surrounding space. The building's architecture blends with the landscape and open space to help people truly feel nature, preserving emotions about the people and landscape here.