CC House / Fabian Tan Architect

Houses • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Architects: Fabian Tan Architect

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2800 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Bricksbegin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Lumbermart , Niro granite

Lead Architect: Fabian Tan

Design Team: Fabian Tan, Khiew Yu Xuan

Furniture Selection And Design: Ambient Living

City: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

Text description provided by the architects. CC House is a spacious corner terrace home located in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, with a sloping rear garden and a distinctive split-level interior. The renovation retains much of the original structure while thoughtfully adapting it to meet the owner's new needs. The exterior is simple, featuring a clean white facade and high garden walls that curve around the corner. Above these walls, a matching curved metal facade hints at the design elements found inside.

The entrance opens into a walkway where the guest bedroom and bathroom are tucked to the left. This leads a few steps up to an open dining room and kitchen area. This space includes sliding glass doors that fully open to the corner garden. The existing staircase has been extended into wider steps, enhancing the sense of flow between spaces while also providing seating and garden views.

The living room extends to the side of the original house, forming a new double-volume space that becomes a room in the garden. This space serves as the main feature of the house, with a rectangular form on the ground floor that appears to float above the garden's slope. A semi-circular form on the first floor sits on top, visible from the road outside. The corrugated galvanized metal facade of this form has a heavy and imposing presence. It consists of two pivoting quarter-circle "moon doors" that conceal the structural columns. Every detail is carefully designed with precision, combining functional and innovative features.

From the interior, the moon doors can be adjusted to control the opening, light, and ventilation using a custom-made lever handle that locks into various positions. When the moon doors are fully opened, the ground floor is fully illuminated, while the family room on the first floor is shielded for privacy. The moon doors act as a portal to the sky, transforming the spatial quality of the volume and offering a new perspective that goes beyond conventional openings.

Three en-suite bedrooms are located on the first floor, each with views of the garden. A spiral staircase, tucked into the corner of the upper family room, leads up to a hatch. This opens to the rooftop above the semi-circular living room, offering sweeping panoramic views of the city.