Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaysia
  5. CC House / Fabian Tan Architect

CC House / Fabian Tan Architect

Save

CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsCC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Interior Photography, Sofa, WindowsCC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior Photography, FacadeCC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCC House / Fabian Tan Architect - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architects: Fabian Tan Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bricksbegin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lumbermart, Niro granite
  • Lead Architect: Fabian Tan
  • Design Team: Fabian Tan, Khiew Yu Xuan
  • Furniture Selection And Design: Ambient Living
  • City: Kuala Lumpur
  • Country: Malaysia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bricksbegin

Text description provided by the architects. CC House is a spacious corner terrace home located in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, with a sloping rear garden and a distinctive split-level interior. The renovation retains much of the original structure while thoughtfully adapting it to meet the owner's new needs. The exterior is simple, featuring a clean white facade and high garden walls that curve around the corner. Above these walls, a matching curved metal facade hints at the design elements found inside.

Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bricksbegin
Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bricksbegin

The entrance opens into a walkway where the guest bedroom and bathroom are tucked to the left. This leads a few steps up to an open dining room and kitchen area. This space includes sliding glass doors that fully open to the corner garden. The existing staircase has been extended into wider steps, enhancing the sense of flow between spaces while also providing seating and garden views.

Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Bricksbegin
Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 19 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Bricksbegin
Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Bricksbegin

The living room extends to the side of the original house, forming a new double-volume space that becomes a room in the garden. This space serves as the main feature of the house, with a rectangular form on the ground floor that appears to float above the garden's slope. A semi-circular form on the first floor sits on top, visible from the road outside. The corrugated galvanized metal facade of this form has a heavy and imposing presence. It consists of two pivoting quarter-circle "moon doors" that conceal the structural columns. Every detail is carefully designed with precision, combining functional and innovative features.

Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows
© Bricksbegin
Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 20 of 21
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Bricksbegin

From the interior, the moon doors can be adjusted to control the opening, light, and ventilation using a custom-made lever handle that locks into various positions. When the moon doors are fully opened, the ground floor is fully illuminated, while the family room on the first floor is shielded for privacy. The moon doors act as a portal to the sky, transforming the spatial quality of the volume and offering a new perspective that goes beyond conventional openings.

Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 12 of 21
© Bricksbegin
Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Bricksbegin

Three en-suite bedrooms are located on the first floor, each with views of the garden. A spiral staircase, tucked into the corner of the upper family room, leads up to a hatch. This opens to the rooftop above the semi-circular living room, offering sweeping panoramic views of the city.

Save this picture!
CC House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Bricksbegin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fabian Tan Architect
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMalaysia

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMalaysia
Cite: "CC House / Fabian Tan Architect" 02 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022966/cc-house-fabian-tan-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags