World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Coffee Shop
  Vietnam
  DeHue Coffee / son.studio

DeHue Coffee / son.studio

DeHue Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamDeHue Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows, BeamDeHue Coffee / son.studio - Image 4 of 16DeHue Coffee / son.studio - Exterior Photography, ChairDeHue Coffee / son.studio - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Rạch Giá, Vietnam
  • Architects: son.studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hopo, INAX
  • Lead Architect: Nguyen Bao Son
DeHue Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The DeHue structure, colloquially pronounced as "dề Huế" in the local dialect, is a wooden house that has been repurposed into a contemporary coffee shop while preserving its traditional Hue architecture. The preservation efforts have maintained the original column, beam, and roof systems of the house. Notable modifications include the installation of a bar in the right corner, the addition of an open roof to allow natural light, and the use of stone cladding on the border columns to create a contrast with the traditional house.

DeHue Coffee / son.studio - Image 8 of 16
© Quang Dam
DeHue Coffee / son.studio - Image 11 of 16
Plan
DeHue Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Quang Dam

Additionally, the roof extension at the front and back serves to protect from the elements, particularly due to its proximity to the sea. Glass coverings have been utilized to connect the interior with the surrounding garden while maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature. The garden has been enriched with a variety of fruit trees, contributing to the greening of the premises over time. The interior design incorporates reclaimed wood from different houses in Hue, aligning with the project's commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

DeHue Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Quang Dam
DeHue Coffee / son.studio - Image 16 of 16
Diagram
DeHue Coffee / son.studio - Image 4 of 16
© Quang Dam

In the front yard, the temperature has been moderated through the addition of a small pond next to a large tree, while the lowered fence improves visibility of the structure from the outside. Ultimately, DeHue represents an effort to introduce a harmonious blend of traditional house architecture to the Southwest region, integrating historical and contemporary elements. This project challenges the notion that traditional houses in Hue must be solely ancient and austere, offering a modern interpretation of this iconic architectural style.

DeHue Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Rạch Giá, Vietnam

About this office
son.studio
Office

Top #Tags