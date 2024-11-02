Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Hoa House / 90odesign

Hoa House / 90odesign - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch, Arcade

Houses
Bien Hoa, Vietnam
  • Architects: 90odesign
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Tran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  An Cuong, Jotun
  • Lead Architects: Tran Duc Huy
Hoa House / 90odesign - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located on a typical townhouse plot, with a building footprint area of 5m x 14m. The client, a middle-income family, requested a design that accommodates their diverse needs while adhering to a limited budget. The design team aimed to create a compact yet functional and comfortable living space.

Hoa House / 90odesign - Interior Photography, Windows
© Quang Tran
Hoa House / 90odesign - Image 16 of 16
Plans
Hoa House / 90odesign - Interior Photography, Door
© Quang Tran

The architects devised a layout that positions the house in the middle of the plot making space for the front and back courtyards. This configuration allows for a double-sided open space functioning as a means of cross-ventilation and ample natural light penetration into the interior spaces. The two-story house features a ground floor dedicated to communal areas: a living room with an integrated ancestral altar, a kitchen and dining area, and a relaxation corner. The staircase, bathroom, and storage are strategically laid out to one side, maximizing the front-to-back open flow of the main living spaces.

Hoa House / 90odesign - Image 14 of 16
© Quang Tran
Hoa House / 90odesign - Image 4 of 16
© Quang Tran

The upper floor houses three bedrooms and a shared bathroom. A central skylight, blended with greenery, connects the two floors. Balconies in the front view were omitted in favor of covered arched entryways to maximize space. These entryways are embellished with climbing plants that weave along the arches, adding a touch of nature to the facade. Due to the young age of the children, the interior walls are clad in high-skirting tiles for easy cleaning.

Hoa House / 90odesign - Interior Photography, Sink, Windows, Arch, Arcade, Column
© Quang Tran

Hoa House is a model for young families with moderate budgets and multifaceted needs. By optimizing the layout and positioning while incorporating minimalist interior design, and integrating natural elements, this project delivers a comfortable, functional, and inviting living environment for all family members.

Hoa House / 90odesign - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Quang Tran

90odesign
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Hoa House / 90odesign" 02 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

