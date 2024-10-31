Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects

Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects

Save

Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeRed Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, FacadeRed Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Exterior PhotographyRed Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairRed Rock House / Faulkner Architects - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability
Las Vegas, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a three-quarter-acre parcel with views of the Las Vegas Strip to the east and Red Rock Canyon to the west, this site endures strong winds, cold, dry winters, and harsh, hot summers with monsoon rainstorms. Protection from the sun and wind, as well as durability and privacy were the simple constraints that shaped the formal direction and materiality of the house.

Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Image 37 of 40
Section B-B
Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Joe Fletcher

The house repeats the spare behavior of the desert in material and form. A subtractive process left a wind-protected court to the east and provided an opportunity for an elevated basin of water that mirrors the dimensions of the living space. The distant view of the city profile on the water calls out its ephemeral nature and delicate relationship with water. Entry to the house is gained via a narrow opening in the concrete mass. The threshold, at eye level with the water, leads to a closed and shaded passage that ramps up slightly to an entry court, open to the sky and inhabited by a vertical landscape of native plantings. The architecture represents a contextual conversation between the desert landscape and the city.

Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Beam, Chair
© Joe Fletcher

Locally sourced sand, gravel, and fly ash mix concrete floors and walls in the harsh desert light take on a buff hue that associates with the distant mountains, rising from below grade to build a habitable landscape. Over half of the built area is below grade, ventilated, and lit with openings in the structure to introduce sunlight, including several submerged under the basin's water level. The mass-heavy house sports a reflective roof, 45 KW photovoltaic array and high-efficiency glazing, mechanical, and lighting systems.

Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Image 34 of 40
Plan - Main floor
Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Image 35 of 40
Plan - Upper floor
Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Exterior Photography
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Image 10 of 40
© Joe Fletcher

Upper level sleeping rooms inhabit a screened framework sheathed in perforated weathering steel and elongated along the east/west axis to shield the pool from wind and sun. A south-side shaded deck screened with perforated mesh extends over the form to shade the structure and cars below. Open to the Red Rock Canyon to the west and the city lights of the east, the cantilevered form balances the sculptural weight of the basin and water. The earth-like ground form, fitted with its layer of weathered steel, is a nod to the geology of the Las Vegas Valley and Red Rock Canyon beyond.

Save this picture!
Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects - Image 18 of 40
© Joe Fletcher

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Faulkner Architects
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityUnited States

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityUnited States
Cite: "Red Rock House / Faulkner Architects" 31 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022938/red-rock-house-faulkner-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags