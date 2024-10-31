Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés

Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Exterior PhotographyRehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, WindowsRehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, WindowsRehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Interior Photography, Chair, Door, WindowsRehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Housing
Montpellier, France
Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mary Gaudin

Text description provided by the architects. Above all, it was the generosity of the garden that captivated the owners and led them to acquire this 1960s Languedoc villa, which was not entirely to their taste. For the owners, the priority was to rid the house of the profusion of artificial elements (false fireplaces, false arches, false beams...) to rediscover a true architectural expression. The volume of the house was considerably simplified, and the newly simplified forms became more pronounced.

Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mary Gaudin
Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Image 12 of 22
© Mary Gaudin
Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Mary Gaudin

The project primarily consisted of revealing spaces rather than creating new ones. Indeed, the first intervention in this rehabilitation was to demolish all purely decorative elements to give new life to the house. It needed to be opened up. Unnecessary partitions were removed, and large oak openings leading to the garden were created.

Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Chair
© Mary Gaudin
Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Shelving, Windows
© Mary Gaudin

Without a desire for minimalism or architectural gestures, the idea was to design spaces that were just, balanced, and generous. The kitchen, located at the heart of the house, was enlarged, and the terrace was extended over the upper part of the garden.

Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Mary Gaudin
Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Mary Gaudin

For them, true luxury is living in the city surrounded by a garden, and each room had to incorporate views of the outside. The goal was to allow the light and tranquility of the garden to flow into every room of the house, in hopes of giving this place the serenity and simplicity of a vacation home.

Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Mary Gaudin
Rehab of a Languedoc villa / Maignial Architectes & Associés - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mary Gaudin

