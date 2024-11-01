Beitang Street Section of the Grand Canal in Wuxi / ShangHai Daguan + Zebai Landscape

+ 28

Project Director: Yang Xiaoqing

Project Chief Designer: Bao Luquan (Zebai Landscape)

Scheme Team: Wang Junjie, Zhang Xianzhi, Lv Wenying, Shang Qianyun (ShangHai Daguan); Wu Yongqing, Jin Lei, Yan Haohua, Lu Hong (Zebai Landscape)

Construction Team: Zhang Xiangyang, Li Zonghai, Du Juanli, Xu Wenfang, Sun Jie, Zhang Yanfei, Pan Erchao, Zou Min (Julong Landscape)

Special Design For Levee: Shanghai Shangzi Engineering Design Co., Ltd. Lian Bo, Li Rui, Zhao Nan, Xia Qing, Gao Yuhang

Signage Consultant: Wanbang Zhihe (Shanghai) Design Consulting Firm .Chen Jian, Sun Junjie, Yang Fan, Yang Chao

Engineering: Wuxi Cultural Tourism Construction Development Co., Ltd.

Clients: Wuxi Liangxi Cultural Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd.

City: Wuxi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Reconstruction of Urban Memory on the Public Shoreline of the Grand Canal. Background. In May 2022, the renovation and upgrading plan for the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal (Wuxi section) was completed, proposing a design strategy of gradual implementation of "renovation, revegetation, connection, revitalization, and empowerment". In 2023, Liangxi District of Wuxi City launched the construction of the waterfront space in the Beitang Street section. The entire project is about 3.6 kilometers long. The starting point is at Jieguan Pavilion Alley on Beitang Street, and the end point is the planned and under-construction Beijian Park. It is a waterfront green corridor connecting Beijian Park and the park belt along the ancient city moat.

Renovation and new construction. In the northern section (Shanbei Bridge - Fengxiang Bridge) within the 3.6-kilometer section, except for a small amount of remaining dock facilities, there is basically no construction content and can be regarded as new construction. In the southern section (Fengxiang Bridge - Jiangjian Bridge), there are already many landscape facilities and greenery, and only a local renovation strategy can be used for improvement. The different construction statuses of the two sections pose different requirements for the design. At the same time, the current space of the entire section is relatively narrow. Except for a few enlarged spaces, it is basically a linear waterfront space 10 meters wide, which poses a great challenge to realizing a continuous, comfortable, and convenient slow traffic system.

Culture and vitality. Although there are many "scenic spots" in the current situation, the spaces and functions are relatively single and cannot meet the broader demands of citizens for riverside activities and are also lacking in attractiveness to surrounding community residents. Therefore, changing the current situation of "only cultural scenic spots and no vitality facilities" is an important task of this project. Urban and Memory. How to take advantage of the opportunity of the slow traffic lane connection and flood prevention compliance project, combine the existing cultural scenic spots and water conservancy remains, recreate a new IP for the canal waterfront space, and reshape the new urban memory of the Grand Canal is the beautiful vision that this project hopes to show.

01 Strategy of being close to and seeing the water. Being close to the water , Thinking about the setting of the comprehensive slow traffic laneLimited by the original revetment situation, the current footpath is not completely set close to the water. In this update, the comprehensive slow traffic lane is preferably set close to the water's edge to enhance the feeling of being close to the water as much as possible. Seeing the water, Thinking about the flood prevention wall：According to the requirements of flood prevention compliance, some revetments need to be heightened or newly added. In order to better be close to and see the water, the compliant revetment uses the strategies of "retreating" and "being transparent". Combined with the current situation, the view of seeing the water is opened up as much as possible to reduce the negative landscape impact of the solid flood prevention wall.

Look into the distance, enjoy the scenery from a high place ：People all like to look into the distance. In order to meet the expectation of looking at the distant scenery, multiple small places or structures for "climbing up and looking into the distance" are intentionally provided in the design, which unexpectedly are liked by the participants. No breakpoints, Connection within limited space: At the nodes of municipal water conservancy buildings, the effective passage width close to the water is only 1.1 meters. The design lifts the footpath to the top of the flood prevention wall. By using the 0.5-meter thickness of the flood prevention wall itself, the passable width is expanded to ensure the comfort of the waterfront walking space.

02 Reconstruction of urban memory. Dock stories. Wuxi is a "dock city" that prospers because of the canal. The docks once spread all over the banks of the canal became a beautiful landscape and also formed a characteristic dock culture. With the changes of times, most docks have withdrawn from the historical stage, leaving only abandoned crane pile caps to witness this period of history. Water conservancy hub. The Jiangjian Water Conservancy Hub is one of the eight control buildings of the large enclosure on the east side of the canal in Wuxi City. In the plane design of the entire hub, the space above the water surface of the inlet and outlet canals of the pumping station on the right bank is used for greening and landscaping, integrating with the landscape belt on the right bank. The original plane shape is designed in the shape of a "fish". A cylindrical building is arranged on the left bank and named "Granary of the World", continuing the history of the "rice market" culture. In addition to meeting the connection of the comprehensive slow traffic lane in the design, all spaces are opened up as much as possible and corresponding cultural landscape functions are implanted.

Understory museum. In the open understory space in the south of the hub, an accessible leisure square is formed, and the enclosure of the transformer box is created into a display wall for the construction of water conservancy facilities, forming an open miniature museum. Waterfront promenade. The native vegetation on the north side of the water conservancy hub is relatively good. The update mainly focuses on the connection of the slow traffic lane. At the same time, the original water platform is also considered together to form a new blue waterfront promenade on the side of the water conservancy hub. At the platform, one can see the canal up close and view Huishan Mountain from afar, becoming a new check-in point.

03 Cultural allusions. Renovation of service facilities. In this project, several traditional scenic spot facilities are retained. Two design strategies are reflected in the design: First, the newly added flood prevention facilities do not affect the original experience of being close to and seeing the water; second, leisure service functions are added according to local conditions. Cultural identity display. Along the Grand Canal in Wuxi in the Qing Dynasty, "eight sections of rice markets" were formed, becoming the top of the four major rice markets in China and also the largest rice market in the canal. Most of the rice shops are distributed in Sanliqiao and Beitang areas, and it has always been the most prosperous area for Wuxi's grain business. Therefore, the element of "rice" runs through the entire project. At the same time, the Grand Canal is loaded with rich historical and cultural connotations and has created a number of historical celebrities who shine through the ages. Digging and sorting out materials such as poems, historical events, cultural relics, local customs, and administrative systems along the canal are used as important humanistic display contents. This project is explained and displayed through diversified signs.

04 Construction of a city-friendly environment. Age-friendly. Carry out space design and function layout from an age-friendly perspective, accurately grasp the daily needs and space usage status of all age groups, so that all people who come to the base can enjoy a friendly, healthy, and diverse waterfront environment and services. According to the current conditions, this project has set up four children's and fitness venues.

Dock paradise. At a small existing alongshore loading and unloading dock about 100 meters long, using the dock floor, retreating the flood prevention wall, and expanding the activity field, it is transformed into a dock paradise integrating multiple functions such as parent-child activities, fitness, and rest. Waterfront fitness square and children's playground. In the relatively narrow linear space in the middle section, small fitness and children's spaces are retained and newly set up as much as possible. Rice Treasure Paradise. Between the original big trees on the south side of the understory museum, a children's theme park is inserted. Still combining the cultural concepts of the original water conservancy facilities "land of fish and rice" and "rice market", with the concept of "three grains of rice", various amusement facilities are organized to form an extremely attractive children's world. Barrier-free design. Barrier-free design is not only about function and specification, but also about respect, understanding, and care for users. Fully considering the feelings and needs of users makes the design more interesting, more friendly, and warmer.

Conclusion. In history, the rerouting of the canal has brought new development opportunities to the city and also created a new urban texture. The project is located at the junction of the ancient canal in Beitang section of Wuxi and the current Grand Canal, witnessing this transformation and change of time and space. The design targets the long and narrow strip of urban roads and river revetments, integrates with water conservancy infrastructure, connects historical remains and green spaces to the urban slow traffic system, realizes dialogue with surrounding communities, and boosts the attractiveness of the waterfront space with an amiable and friendly attitude, reestablishing the memory and emotional connection between the Grand Canal and the people.