The Mill House / Estudio Vilablanch

Text description provided by the architects. In La Vilella Baixa, this old hydraulic mill stands on a 3,000 m² plot surrounded by vineyards and olive trees. The disused mill, located along the Lloá road bordering the Montsant River, was transformed by our studio into a contemporary 200 m² home, through a project that stayed connected to its past and the nature surrounding it.

Since the building was classified with BCIL protection status (Cultural Asset of Local Interest), Vilablanch Studio faced the challenge of conserving and restoring the cataloged elements that made up the project, which consisted of two constructions from different periods:

16th Century. This period saw the construction of the building that housed the hydraulic mill (initially used for paper production and later for oil) and the family's residence working at the mill.

19th Century. During this century, an octagonal Mudejar-style tower was built to supply water to the mill. The building also had two large terraces and a green area providing access to the plot.

Understanding the project's past was essential when carrying out a respectful restoration that blended into the local landscape. Therefore, before beginning the work, we conducted thorough research and, externally, preserved the architecture. The interior was restored by recovering original elements, and the volume was expanded by hollowing out the old water channel of the mill.

After over three years of work, our studio also achieved another major challenge: internally connecting all the buildings, as the original mil residence had no direct access to the tower from the inside. Since the project did not allow for any exterior volume increases or additions, any expansion or connection had to be done internally.

A vertical tunnel and a small horizontal section were excavated, following the old water channel that once served for water flow, to connect all the buildings. Inside this tunnel, we installed a large spiral staircase that now links the entire building providing direct access to the tower. This created a fluid and interconnected layout:

On the ground floor, we designed a bedroom with a bathroom (located in the old grinding room), a living room, and a small kitchen. This floor is now equipped for people with reduced mobility.

The first floor is dedicated to the sleeping area, with a master bedroom and ensuite bathroom, a second bedroom, and another bathroom, while a multipurpose room is now located in the attic.

Throughout the tower, we integrated a spacious kitchen connected to the living room, located in the former lookout with wonderful views of the village.

Thanks to this layout, we managed to design a home that meets all the comforts of a 21st-century home. The rehabilitation was carried out with a focus on reducing the ecological footprint, using only 100% manual techniques (no machinery was involved) and natural materials. Moreover, we sought to maximize the use of natural resources through solutions such as solar panels for energy self-sufficiency, underground water for domestic use, and natural climate control via a Canadian well system.