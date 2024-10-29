Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio

Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeCasa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsCasa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Interior PhotographyCasa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Interior Photography, ColumnCasa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Foios, Spain
  • Architects: Quadrat Estudio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mariela Apollonio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Maora Ceramica, Sanycces
  • Lead Architects: Ramon Campos Carceller, Hugo Mompó Salvador
  • Design Team: Álex Jaén, Blanca Gómez, Agustina Teso
  • Technical Architect: Paul J. Roch
  • City: Foios
  • Country: Spain
Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by adjacent building walls in a succession of narrow, low-lying plots in the old working-class neighbourhood of Foios stands a house that seeks to revive the heritage of traditional residential architecture in the surrounding area. In its height, shape and choice of materials, it blends harmoniously with the neighbouring houses without being obtrusive. The design concept of this house emphasises privacy, light and space in order to utilise the living area along its entire length and to make the most of the potential of the plot. The interior design defines the space and cleverly leads through the different rooms without touching the ceiling level. A staircase placed in a room lit from above structures the central area and connects the different levels of the house. An inner courtyard separates the building from its neighbour and floods the house with daylight.

Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Interior Photography, Column
© Mariela Apollonio
Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Image 18 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Interior Photography
© Mariela Apollonio

The materials used emphasise the imperfection of handmade elements and follow a logical strategy by incorporating the nearby brick industry of the village. The use of bricks in different formats meets the structural requirements of the house. They serve as facade cladding and at the same time form the gutter in an extended format. Solid bricks serve as a finish on the interior walls and are also visible on the facade. Arranged vertically and with an increasing proportion of gaps, they reveal their non-supporting character.

Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Mariela Apollonio
Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Image 21 of 23
Section
Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mariela Apollonio

The visible sand and white cement used to grout the clay bricks on the walls and floors contribute to the characteristic, handcrafted look of the facade. This is a simple house that deserves more than to be lived in.

Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Mariela Apollonio

About this office
Quadrat Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio" [Casa Carceller / Quadrat Estudio] 29 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

