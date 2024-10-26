Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund

Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Residential Architecture, Houses
Särö, Sweden
  Architects: Studio Ålund
  Area:  200
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Markus Linderoth, Fanny Jansson
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Schüco, Superwood, Velfac
  Lead Team: Henrik Ålund
  Design Team: Studio Ålund
  Main Contractor: HB Bygg, Gary Heaver - HB Bygg
  Structural Engineer: Gustav Svensson - SG Svensson
  General Constructing: HB Bygg, Gary Heaver
  Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SG Svensson Bygg, Gustav Svensson
  Structural Engineering: SG Svensson AB
  City: Särö
  Country: Sweden
Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Markus Linderoth

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on a historic plot near the Kattegatt Sea - on land held by the Lesslie family for generations - Villa Lesslie is designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings while meeting the needs of the young Lesslie family of four. Positioned on the highest part of the site, the house creates a sense of being enveloped by nature while affording a view of the sea over the treetops.

Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Markus Linderoth
Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund - Image 22 of 32
Ground Floor Plan
Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Markus Linderoth
Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Countertop
© Markus Linderoth

The choice of materials reflects the site's character, with the ground floor clad in untreated spruce wood that will develop a beautiful silvery patina over time, complementing the characteristic gray granite bedrock of the Swedish west coast. The upper floor is covered in gray aluminum, which offers aesthetic harmony in its context while being highly durable in the humid, salty climate near the sea. Indoors, bespoke quarter-cut birch veneer panels that cover the entrance floor walls allude to the surroundings and convey a natural warmth. The honed concrete floor, containing local rock aggregate, gives the home a foundation reminiscent of the coastal landscape.

Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund - Image 11 of 32
© Markus Linderoth
Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund - Image 24 of 32
Section
Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Markus Linderoth

Architectural details such as the horizontal ribbon of wooden paneling running around the house and the large panoramic window in the living room lend the villa its unique character. The living room's glass walls provide ample natural light and a sense of proximity to the old oak trees in the lower part of the garden. A hallway that is not only a passage but also offers functionality and personal reading spaces ties the public and private spaces together. Every room has a door leading to the terrace or garden, inviting family members to easily extend their living space into the outdoors. A small, yet significant, feature is the window between the sauna and the dining area, offering social and practical benefits as well as a playful touch.

Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund - Exterior Photography, Table
© Markus Linderoth

Studio Ålund
Wood

"Villa Lesslie / Studio Ålund" 26 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

