Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Community, Refurbishment, Religious Buildings
Emmen, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Franz Rindlisbacher

Text description provided by the architects. The church precinct in Gerliswil, with its distinctive neo-baroque church crowning the hill, forms an idyllic oasis in Emmenbrücke. The 1970s brutalist church community center integrates seamlessly into the hillside. While its volumetrics recede in deference to the church, it retains an independent, expressive presence typical of its era. The renovation and expansion have clarified its structure, connecting the building with the height of the church. The existing base now supports a new hall extension with a striking copper roof, eloquently signifying its new role as a public institution.

Save this picture!
Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG - Image 6 of 44
© Franz Rindlisbacher
Save this picture!
Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG - Image 27 of 44
Axonometry - Refurbishment
Save this picture!
Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG - Image 3 of 44
© Franz Rindlisbacher

The renewed parish center fulfills a central social function within the parish community of Emmenbrücke. It houses administrative offices, club rooms, and classrooms for religious education. The large hall serves as a venue for various events and a meeting place for the community. The construction of the multipurpose hall is designed as a wooden structure, with internal surfaces clad in ash wood, creating a friendly spatial atmosphere and optimal acoustics. The extension is clad in copper sheeting, echoing the church's roof motif and differentiating the new addition from the existing concrete structure.

Save this picture!
Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Franz Rindlisbacher
Save this picture!
Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Franz Rindlisbacher
Save this picture!
Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG - Image 31 of 44
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG - Image 4 of 44
© Franz Rindlisbacher
Save this picture!
Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG - Image 36 of 44
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Glass
© Franz Rindlisbacher

The staircase continues to be the connecting axis throughout the entire building, extending to the expanded top floor. Transparency in the circulation space is heightened through newly added openings between floors, creating impressive views across all levels. The collage of old and new defines the interior spaces, creating a playful and surprising inner world.

Save this picture!
Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Franz Rindlisbacher

Project location

Address:Schulhausstrasse 4, 6002 Emmenbrücke, Switzerland

Lussi + Partner AG
WoodSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityRefurbishmentBuildingsReligious BuildingsSwitzerland

Cite: "Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG" 27 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022809/refurbishment-and-expansion-of-a-parish-center-in-gerliswil-lussi-plus-partner-ag> ISSN 0719-8884

