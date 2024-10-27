Parish Center Gerliswil Refurbishment and Expansion / Lussi + Partner AG

+ 39

Text description provided by the architects. The church precinct in Gerliswil, with its distinctive neo-baroque church crowning the hill, forms an idyllic oasis in Emmenbrücke. The 1970s brutalist church community center integrates seamlessly into the hillside. While its volumetrics recede in deference to the church, it retains an independent, expressive presence typical of its era. The renovation and expansion have clarified its structure, connecting the building with the height of the church. The existing base now supports a new hall extension with a striking copper roof, eloquently signifying its new role as a public institution.

The renewed parish center fulfills a central social function within the parish community of Emmenbrücke. It houses administrative offices, club rooms, and classrooms for religious education. The large hall serves as a venue for various events and a meeting place for the community. The construction of the multipurpose hall is designed as a wooden structure, with internal surfaces clad in ash wood, creating a friendly spatial atmosphere and optimal acoustics. The extension is clad in copper sheeting, echoing the church's roof motif and differentiating the new addition from the existing concrete structure.

The staircase continues to be the connecting axis throughout the entire building, extending to the expanded top floor. Transparency in the circulation space is heightened through newly added openings between floors, creating impressive views across all levels. The collage of old and new defines the interior spaces, creating a playful and surprising inner world.