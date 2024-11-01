Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making

Visitor Center
Su Zhou , China
  • Architects: Tsing-Tien Making
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Minjie Wang, Shucen Liu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Huili
  • Lead Architects: Freja Bao
  • Chief Designer: Freja Bao
  • Design Team: Shucen Liu, Yuwen Wang, Hongxuan Zhu, Yiwen Chen, Yuyou Feng
  • Engineering: Shanghai Zhonggeng Decoration Design Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Design Consulting: WIN Design Consultant
  • Clients: Suzhou Public Culture Centre
  • City: Su Zhou
  • Country: China
Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Minjie Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Renmin Road is one of the important streets in Gusu District, Suzhou, featuring multiple public cultural venues along its route, including the Suzhou Public Cultural Centre. The Suzhou Public Cultural Centre (hereinafter referred to as the Cultural Centre) is a comprehensive cultural facility, comprising institutions such as Suzhou Art Museum; Suzhou Cultural Centre; Suzhou Celebrity Museum; Suzhou Woodcut Printing Academy; Suzhou Seal Cutting Art Academy; Suzhou Oil Painting Academy; and Suzhou Powder Painting Art Academy. 

Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Shucen Liu

Design Vision. We aim to integrate and enhance the overall functionality of the visitor service center, creating a comprehensive space that combines information services, modern art exhibitions, leisure areas, and support for young artists. Through design, we seek to elevate the visitor experience, embedding art and creativity to better align with the public significance of the Suzhou Public Cultural Centre in contemporary urban and community art education.

Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Image 7 of 37
© Shucen Liu
Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Image 29 of 37
Model

Renovation Strategies. Opening the Façade: Unify the façade's language for better visibility and usability by visitors; Refining Visual Highlights: Ensure alignment with the Cultural Centre's tone while highlighting visual elements; Material Contrast: Use a mix of warm and cool materials to create an inviting yet contemporary art atmosphere.

Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Interior Photography, Windows
© Minjie Wang

Roof (L). We envision the plaza as a community living room, where the façade and parts of the landscape of the visitor service center become urban sculptures for visitor interaction. By removing the original walls, we erected 11 roofs of varying lengths and heights, creating a rhythmic canopy under which visitors can rest and relax.

Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Image 10 of 37
© Minjie Wang
Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Image 32 of 37
Detail

Roof (M). Continuing indoors, we transformed the ceiling into a "puzzle game" with trapezoidal modules arranged in five different patterns, forming the "roof" within the space. This modular approach reduces construction difficulty and shortens the project timeline.

Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Interior Photography, Beam
© Minjie Wang
Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Image 31 of 37
Floor Plan
Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Interior Photography, Windows
© Minjie Wang

Roof (S). Scaling down further, we applied the roof concept to the furniture design. The display islands incorporate miniature roof designs, creating flexible and reconfigurable display shelves. Modular. In this project, we leveraged the original wall features, designing modular display cabinets based on the rhythm of 'solid' and 'void.' The design meets the requirements of a tight construction schedule, ease of future use, and clarity of current exhibitions.

Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Image 36 of 37
Model

The renovation of the visitor service center represents an upgrade to the existing service center of the Suzhou Public Cultural Centre. For the community, this enhancement will improve the quality of life and social spaces for residents, making it easier for them to participate in various cultural activities and enjoy diverse cultural experiences such as art exhibitions and theatrical performances. For young artists, the dedicated display and cultural creative zones in the service center provide a better environment and platform, supporting their artistic creation.

Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Image 37 of 37
Detail
Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Minjie Wang
Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Image 17 of 37
© Minjie Wang

For the city of Suzhou, this upgrade aims to deepen visitors' understanding of Suzhou's culture and artistic charm, establishing the Cultural Centre as a cultural landmark and highlight of Suzhou, and injecting new vitality into the city's artistic ecosystem. This reflects Tsing-Tien Making's design philosophy: committed to historically significant and public projects, enhancing the connection and experience of community groups and individuals with design. Through our design, we aim to strengthen its impact on cities, streets, communities, families, and individuals, better interpreting the project's intrinsic and social significance, and enriching its social engagement and public awareness.

Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Minjie Wang

Cite: "Suzhou Public Culture Visitor Center / Tsing-Tien Making" 01 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022806/suzhou-public-culture-visitor-centre-tsing-tien-making> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags