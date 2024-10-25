Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Atelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG

Atelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeAtelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - Interior Photography, Sink, Countertop, WindowsAtelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - Image 4 of 17Atelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingAtelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - More Images+ 12

Residential Architecture
Basel, Switzerland
Atelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Willem Pab

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment building is situated in the Gellert district of Basel. In place of an old garage, a U-shaped perimeter development was built at one end, which is orientated in three directions. The plastered single-leaf brickwork with regularly arranged windows and deep reveals gives the façade its spatial depth.

Atelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Willem Pab
Atelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - Image 17 of 17
Plan
Atelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - Interior Photography, Sink, Countertop, Windows
© Willem Pab

In the spirit of a spatial plan by Adolf Loos, the rooms with different heights on the ground and first floors are grouped around a central concrete core. The workshop, entrance hall, dining area, kitchen, living space, office, and communal room form a multifaceted spatial continuum and interact on two levels.

Atelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - Image 4 of 17
© Willem Pab
Atelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Willem Pab

The complex spatial organization creates diverse references to the outdoor environment, while the materialization, with exposed concrete ceilings, a felt-brushed lime-based plaster on the walls and terrazzo flooring, achieves a contrasting simplicity.

Atelierhaus Luftmattstrasse / Brandenberger Kloter AG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Willem Pab

Project location

Address:Basel, Switzerland

Brandenberger Kloter AG
Concrete

