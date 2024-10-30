Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
KALHA Hotel·“Unico” Village Renewal / CPLUS

KALHA Hotel·“Unico” Village Renewal / CPLUS - Exterior Photography, FacadeKALHA Hotel·“Unico” Village Renewal / CPLUS - Image 3 of 29KALHA Hotel·“Unico” Village Renewal / CPLUS - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedKALHA Hotel·“Unico” Village Renewal / CPLUS - Interior Photography, TableKALHA Hotel·“Unico” Village Renewal / CPLUS - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Zhangjiakou, China
  • Architects: CPLUS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jing Liu, Captain
  • Architect In Charge: Cheng Yanchun
  • Design Team: Bo Chen, Chen Yi Wei, Guo Feng
  • City: Zhangjiakou
  • Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Unico, as a co-development village project, aims to provide a new living possibility for city inhabitants. The first phase of the construction involves more than 60 vacant courtyards, each covering an area ranging from 200 to 400 square meters. 45 of these courtyards will be used for residential purposes and 10 will be served as hotels, with additional supporting facilities such as village hall, Dragon King Temple (reception), workshops, dining, gymnasiums, public restrooms, Unico office and staff quarters.

A Slope Settlement Born of the Terroir. Most of the houses in Unico are offered to new villagers who are planning a long-term stay. However, for the purpose of building a well-connected village community and give more urbanites a chance to discover Unico, the village has also planned a living space for visitors to stay for a short period of time, namely the KALHA Hotel.

Different from the independent houses scattered in the village, KALHA Hotel is a continuous spatial system surrounded by walls. The hotel follows the terrain rising from the south to the north and extending horizontally on the slope to the north of the village. The panoramic view towards the east and south opens up to the village and the mountains.

The overall construction does not have a clear central axis, and the irregular layout keeps the characteristic of the spontaneous growth of the village. Inheriting the original landscape of the mountain village, the 10 guest rooms units have 4 different elevations according to the height difference of the site.

KALHA Hotel appears to have no main facade from any direction, but rather a free and random form. The individual guest room units are grouped together like a small but diverse settlement. The settlement is enclosed by a series of walls and becomes a complete building again. The zigzag courtyard wall fits into the landscape, allowing the hotel to integrate organically with the old village.

Both the courtyard walls and the guest room facades have been painted in a color close to the soil of the site, resembling geometric sculptures growing naturally out of the earth from a distance. At the same time, there are rich spatial experiences within the walls and between the courtyards. The former village paths have been transformed into public streets inside the hotel, with pure walls and open spatial scales that can accommodate public events such as exhibitions, lectures and even small performances. In the future, this area will turn out to be the most dynamic place of the hotel.

Project location

Address:Zhangjiakou, China

CPLUS
Cite: "KALHA Hotel·"Unico" Village Renewal / CPLUS" 30 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

