Wall House / EZ Studio

Houses • Esfahan, Iran Architects: EZ Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Ali Gorjian

Lead Architects: Pedram Ezadi Boroujeni

Design Team: Paria Ezadi, Forough Haddad

Supervision: Pedram Ezadi

Clients: Private

Engineering: Ezadi Architecture

Green Space Consultant: Goodarzi

Graphic: Studio ADD

Execution: Ezadi Architecture

City: Esfahan

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled On a plot of land (1000 sqm) that lies about 24 kilometers to the northeast of Isfahan, and neighbored by Zyandehrood River to the south, the house was commissioned to be a duplex that faces the river for a family of four. The project is located in the peripheral realms of Kaaj village, a historic rural setting where remnants of a mosque and a ruined residential fortress from the Ilkhanid dynasty remained.

Encompassing 350sqm, the Wall House features a dynamic and fluid layout. With 3 master bedrooms, a sun room, a living area and climatic courtyards, the core idea of the project represents a central wall that divides the land into two separate zones: Public and private. The house is all about a wall, but beyond imagination. A wall of connection, not separation. A chronicler of lives, a witness to peaks and valleys, love, lament, joy, and sorrow. A secluded corner of childhood, a canvas for whispers of stories resonating through time. I embody the connection of history to the present, flowing with the essence of lives lived.

Wall, ambiguous space - In this project, the wall transcends concepts of mere enclosing and structuring; it becomes a joint connector between diverse spatial realms. Meanwhile, it is not just a thickness or background on the section box, it transforms into a spatial organizer instead, redefining its role within a complex web of architectural relationships.

First of all, a core linear wall is established, delineating spaces, followed by layers of wall parallel to the core line. Within these layers, space becomes activated. Each layer represents an independent space, and to transition from one space to another, one passes through the gap in the wall, becoming momentarily part of it (threshold). This threshold is not merely a moment in connection to different spaces; it is itself an expansion of various spatial conditions. It is neither here nor there; The interior spaces of the home are not confined to livable areas but exist within the interstice between two vertical wall surfaces (in-between), while spaces outside define the interior of the home.

The transitional zone among the wall layers allows the threshold to extend into all spaces (liminality), meaning that the central wall, despite its central position between the zones on either side, is not an independent entity; it interacts dynamically with other spaces. The liminality can transform mundane transitions into memorable journeys, evoking curiosity and wonder, can offer moments of pause and introspections amidst the hustle and bustle, and become hubs of social interaction, fostering community and connection.

Aesthetically, arched ceilings, echoes the curvilinear geometries of Persian's acclaimed traditional architecture and courtyards, another Persian vernacular tradition, are incorporated within to provide natural light and ventilation while creating a variety of outdoor gathering spaces and areas for private contemplation.

Externally and internally, the house has a monolithic character that pays homage to traditional Persian architecture, celebrating geometry, materiality, and color with the use of walls tinted with hues of earth color. This construction system provides a unique color and textural palette, creating harmony between the house and its surroundings. Stepping inside, the natural light that seeps in the warm tones of the furniture, creating an ambiance that evokes silence and introspection.