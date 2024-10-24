Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Z+V House / Bon Studio

Z+V House / Bon Studio - Exterior Photography, Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows, Brick

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
La Ceja, Colombia
  Landscape Architects: greenfield design studio
  • City: La Ceja
  • Country: Colombia
Z+V House / Bon Studio
© Mateo Soto y Mauricio Carvajal

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture immersed in the landscape, an architectural approach that harmoniously integrates with the natural environment, respecting and utilizing the characteristics of the terrain to define its form and layout.

Z+V House / Bon Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mateo Soto y Mauricio Carvajal
Z+V House / Bon Studio
© Mateo Soto y Mauricio Carvajal

The use of living materials adds a dimension of organicity and change, with concrete adapting and aging, brick connecting with the earth from which it comes, and wood providing a sense of home and comfort. Each material not only serves a structural function but also tells a story and contributes to a rich and welcoming sensory experience.

Z+V House / Bon Studio
© Mateo Soto y Mauricio Carvajal
Z+V House / Bon Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mateo Soto y Mauricio Carvajal

Both modules are carefully oriented to capture and frame stunning views of the natural surroundings, turning each window into a living work of art. This approach not only maximizes the connection with nature but also gives inhabitants a unique visual and emotional experience, where each interior space becomes a gallery that celebrates the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

Z+V House / Bon Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Mateo Soto y Mauricio Carvajal
Z+V House / Bon Studio
Plan
Z+V House / Bon Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Mateo Soto y Mauricio Carvajal
Z+V House / Bon Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Brick, Beam
© Mateo Soto y Mauricio Carvajal

A balance between the grand and the cozy makes architecture not only an extension of the natural environment but also a welcoming refuge that celebrates the beauty and serenity of nature.

Z+V House / Bon Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Mateo Soto y Mauricio Carvajal

Project gallery

About this office
Bon Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Colombia
Cite: "Z+V House / Bon Studio" [Casa Z+V / Bon Studio] 24 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

