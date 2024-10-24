Z+V House / Bon Studio

Save this picture! © Mateo Soto y Mauricio Carvajal

Landscape Architects: greenfield design studio

City: La Ceja

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture immersed in the landscape, an architectural approach that harmoniously integrates with the natural environment, respecting and utilizing the characteristics of the terrain to define its form and layout.

The use of living materials adds a dimension of organicity and change, with concrete adapting and aging, brick connecting with the earth from which it comes, and wood providing a sense of home and comfort. Each material not only serves a structural function but also tells a story and contributes to a rich and welcoming sensory experience.

Both modules are carefully oriented to capture and frame stunning views of the natural surroundings, turning each window into a living work of art. This approach not only maximizes the connection with nature but also gives inhabitants a unique visual and emotional experience, where each interior space becomes a gallery that celebrates the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

A balance between the grand and the cozy makes architecture not only an extension of the natural environment but also a welcoming refuge that celebrates the beauty and serenity of nature.