World
  More House / Spacefiction Studio

More House / Spacefiction Studio

More House / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Vivek Eadara

More House / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hyderabad, India
  • Architects: Spacefiction Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vivek Eadara
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bay Windows, Clarus, Daikin, Eternia, Venezian Coats
  • Lead Architects: Baba Sashank, Vindhya Guduru, Anish Michael
  • Drawings And Graphics: Bhavya Praneeth
  • Interior Designer: Anusha Dasari
  • Structural Engineering: Simon Peter Engineering Consultants
  • Landscape Consultants: RRR Landscapers
  • Metal Fabrication Consultant: JDB FabTech
  • City: Hyderabad
  • Country: India
More House / Spacefiction Studio - Image 8 of 39
© Vivek Eadara

Home: When does a house become a home? What can a house do more than just provide shelter? Does the feeling of a space rely on tangible elements (furniture, decor, etc)? Or the feeling of a space is defined by the intangible (light, volume, wind, etc)? These fundamental inquiries into the nature of a home; the smallest built component of any society; formed the genesis of this particular project. 

More House / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Vivek Eadara
More House / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Vivek Eadara
More House / Spacefiction Studio - Image 37 of 39
Section

A home can be interpreted as a collection of memories. Experiences make memories. There is all kinds of architecture around the world with different functions, but everyone returns to their house to nurture their soul or ātma. The multiplicity of experiences created through awareness of nature, both on the inside and outside, can be a source of this nurture. 

More House / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Vivek Eadara
More House / Spacefiction Studio - Image 33 of 39
Ground Floor Plan
More House / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Vivek Eadara

More House: A house should be ever-changing, like life. The otherwise static, stagnant insides are filled with islands of nature, which thrive in the abundance of light raining from above. You see this green and light from everywhere within; when you open an internal window, through a half-opened door, walk over the topmost bridge looking down or as a reflection on the marble; almost like a game of hide and seek. The trees grow with you, the shadows dance on the walls throughout the day and seen from within, the clouds glide over you. 

More House / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Vivek Eadara
More House / Spacefiction Studio - Image 35 of 39
2nd Floor Plan
More House / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Vivek Eadara

The internal hidden vegetation forms a microhabitat for various visitors like the butterflies and small indigenous birds, which flutter around the hanging creepers of the house; confused by the calm, amidst the dusty, urban chaos. The easterlies and westerlies breeze through the generous, strategic openings. Carnatic vocals sung occasionally by the lady of the house, resonate all over, amplified inside the large, hollow belly of the house. The stillness of the space forces one to choose calm over chaos and serenity over stress.

More House / Spacefiction Studio - Image 39 of 39
Section Evolution
More House / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Vivek Eadara

A metal veil covers the western side, the only visible part of the facade. Strategically placed planters embrace this skin, immersing it in greenery. This secondary skin, while protecting the insides from the harsh western sun, also acts as a privacy barrier, providing relief to the eyes of the passerby from the chaotic, characterless and barren urban setting.

More House / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Vivek Eadara
More House / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Vivek Eadara

Spaces: The house is raised to accommodate the services below. The two bedrooms are located on the roadside which further buffer the heat and sound entering the house. Another guest room is located on the terrace. Barring these, the rest of the spaces, including the kitchen, are all openly planned in the large, central, triple-height volume. The ground floor steps down in levels as we approach the roadside, creating a double-height, outdoor gathering space enveloped by the metal facade, hidden from the prying eyes of the passersby. 

More House / Spacefiction Studio - Image 9 of 39
© Vivek Eadara
More House / Spacefiction Studio - Image 38 of 39
Context

Materiality: The shade of lime-finished walls, concrete ceilings, marble floors and doors are all picked from the same family so that the inert muted insides flow seamlessly, irrespective of the materials. There is no stark contrast between any two materials that may bring about a glitch in the visual flow, making the transitions between spaces easier on the eye and the mind.

More House / Spacefiction Studio - Image 30 of 39
© Vivek Eadara

Spacefiction Studio
Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "More House / Spacefiction Studio" 28 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

