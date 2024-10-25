114S Apartment / BLOCO Arquitetos

+ 20

Project Team: Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco

Project Management: Luiz Lopes

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The first home of a couple, Apartment 114S received a renovation project signed by the Brasília office BLOCO Arquitetos, founded by partners Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, and Matheus Seco. The residents’ goal was to transform the apartment into a gathering place for family and friends. With this premise, the three-bedroom property was completely remodeled, creating a large social area with only one suite for the couple. Located in Superquadra 114 in Asa Sul, Brasília, the apartment had its social area expanded, and the kitchen integrated into the living room.

The property had undergone a previous renovation that excessively compartmentalized the space. Therefore, the intervention carried out by BLOCO Arquitetos removed several walls to integrate most of the spaces, meeting the residents' needs and revealing part of the original structure, such as the beams. The original wooden floor was removed, restored, and reinstalled. One of the most significant changes was the repositioning of the kitchen, now fully integrated into the dining and living room, with the inclusion of a side support space that features a wine cabinet. In this new layout, the appliances are partially exposed, while the refrigerator – the largest of them – was "hidden" from the living room view, positioned in the adjacent room, which also functions as a service area. In the layout, the first bedroom was annexed to the living room, while the second transformed into a TV room and office, with the possibility of closure by a steel and glass frame. The suite's bathroom was also repositioned and directly connected to the ventilated facade through the building's cobogós, where a garden was created. Designed to accommodate as many people as possible, the living area features two distinct environments that can be connected according to the residents' needs. In addition to the integration of the space, notable elements include the freijó woodwork and the curation of the furniture.

Among the pieces are the Lia, Mole, and Paraty armchairs by Sérgio Rodrigues; the Zeca armchairs and Fina and Zanini chairs by Zanine Caldas; the Grampo coffee table by Fernando Mendes; and the Vitrola sideboard by Felipe Protti. The lighting design also underwent a simple intervention. In the social area, tracks and surface-mounted fixtures were used, as well as two Corda pendants by Guilherme Wentz above the dining table and lamps on the side tables. Additionally, a Dot wall sconce by Alessandra Mourão was included in the social bathroom. The rest of the lighting was embedded in the ceiling. The entire renovation project was inspired by the characteristics of Brazilian modern architecture, especially found in Brasília, present in the apartment. Therefore, the intervention emphasizes simplicity and structural ingenuity – common traits of Brasília architecture.