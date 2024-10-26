Pool House / DADA Partners

+ 10

Houses • New Delhi, India Architects: DADA Partners

Area: 1200 m²

Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: LIGHTZONE

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alcoi India , Czar Homes , Kohler , Mitsubishi , Schindler , Windows Art

Principal Architect: Sumit Arora

Project Team: Deepu Vidyadharan, Jaivindra Singh, Mukesh Aswal

Structural Consultants: P Arora & Associates

Interior Design: DADA & Partners

Landscape Architect: DADA & Partners

HVAC: Ozone Aircon

Project Manager: Jaivindra Singh

City: New Delhi

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The residence unfolds along a linear courtyard, with its defining feature, a striking pool that takes center stage between the main house and a timber-clad pavilion. This pool not only serves as a visual anchor but also creates a serene and reflective space, enhancing the home's connection with landscape. The layout encourages a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, where the house and the landscape blur into one cohesive environment. Approach to the residence is carefully orchestrated across a series of staggered floating walls, which both conceal and reveal the house as one moves through the drop off space. These walls, along with well-considered landscaping, provide a buffer between the driveway and the more intimate areas of the home.

Juxtaposed to the axial pool, the timber-clad outhouse plays a key role in merging the boundaries between living spaces and the surrounding landscape. It fosters a seamless visual and spatial experience through four-meter-high clear glazing. The outhouse, which serves as a recreational area around the pool, is thoughtfully designed to house a lounge, bar, and jacuzzi, making it a versatile space for leisure and entertainment. The terrace of the outhouse offers commanding views of the pool, further integrating it into the overall design. This terrace connects directly to the master suite via a timber bridge, creating a dynamic relationship between private and public spaces.

Structurally, the volume of the outhouse hovers gracefully over the pool deck, accentuating a floating effect that complements the infinity edge of the pool, which seems to merge with the horizon. The interior of the main residence follows a largely open-plan design, but this openness is punctuated by vertical and volumetric changes that define the different zones. Despite its open nature, the residence maintains a sense of intimacy and harmony, thanks to the thoughtful arrangement of spaces. Upon entering, one is immediately greeted by the north flank of the structure, where formal living areas face the front landscape. The design extends to include a reflecting pool that forms the visual foreground of these formal spaces.

On the other side of the house, the private areas are carefully configured, offering seclusion and comfort. These spaces include a family lounge and the bedrooms, which are thoughtfully placed to maximize views. The lounge itself, designed as a double-height volume that abuts the pool, acts as a central gathering space for the family. A distinctive architectural feature in this area is the striking metal volume that juts out from the first floor, forming a unique prayer room. This room, encased in a double-layered metal perforated screen creates an intriguing visual contrast. The first floor is dedicated entirely to private spaces, primarily comprising bedrooms and terraces. These terraces are designed as decks, offering expansive views of the landscape below and reinforcing the connection between the interior spaces and the outdoors. Outdoor planters are strategically placed around the perimeter of the house, bringing in elements of greenery that soften the multi-textured façade. This infusion of natural elements ensures that the house feels grounded in its environment, despite its bold architectural form.

The overall architecture of the house is characterized by its use of overlapping horizontal planes, both on the floor and roof plates. Whether it is the interplay between solid and void, or the contrast between built and natural elements, the house manages to achieve a harmonious balance, making it a unique and compelling architectural statement. In essence, the design of the residence is a celebration of form, materiality, and landscape, where each element plays a crucial role in crafting an environment that is both luxurious and intimately connected to nature.