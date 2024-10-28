Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni

The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Lavasan, Iran
  • Design Team: Majid Jahangiri, Majid Jahangiri, Farideh AghaMohammadi, Sahar Javadi, Ali Ghods, Meysam Ebrahimi Moghaddam, Hoodad Zoroofchian, Shiva Pourheidar, Gelareh Geranseresht, Mohammad Shahsavar, Ali Jahani, Meysam Feizi, Elaheh Samani, Yasin Salehi, Farzad Farasat, Parnian Naiieri, Sepideh Moussavi, Amir Pourmohammad, Asal Karami, Saba Salehi, Ehsan Ahani
  • Structural Engineering Consultant: Tarh Asayesh Pars, Afshin Masoudi
  • Construction Management: HRM Group, Hassan Rezaei Mahalleh - HRM Group
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential (Villa)
  • ​Mechanical Engineering: Azmayesh Group
  • Electrical Engineering: Azmayesh Group
  • City: Lavasan
  • Country: Iran
The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Reza Nasseri

Text description provided by the architects. In the Central Courtyard project, a tunnel/bar structure features a continuous arrangement of stacked arches, resulting in an intricate three-dimensional central courtyard. This courtyard offers varying degrees of permeability, evident in the floor (through the pool), the walls (open to opposing views), and toward the sky.

The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Parham Taghioff
The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni - Image 15 of 18
Plan - Ground floor
The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni - Interior Photography, Windows
© Parham Taghioff
The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Reza Nasseri

Two L-shaped elements, both in plan and section, intersect to form a courtyard at the core of the mass. Unlike its predecessors, this three-dimensional central courtyard is connected with the outside at various levels, and through different configurations, it generates varying degrees of enclosure, privacy, and layers within the space.

The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni - Image 11 of 18
© Reza Nasseri
The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni - Interior Photography
© Neel Studio
The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni - Image 18 of 18
Parallel drawing

By utilizing the sky above, openings in the facades, and a sunken pool on the floor, this courtyard fosters soft, porous, and adaptable spaces that enhance the enclosed interior spaces and the semi-open areas of the floors.

The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Reza Nasseri

NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni
Cite: "The Central Courtyard Villa / NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni" 28 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022687/the-central-courtyard-villa-nextoffice-alireza-taghaboni> ISSN 0719-8884

