World
  BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d'Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten

BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d'Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Interior Photography, Arcade, Arch, ColumnBeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d'Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Exterior PhotographyBeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d'Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Image 4 of 44BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d'Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d'Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Space, Other Public Administration Buildings, Renovation
Bruxelles, Belgium
  • Execution Architects: Bureau d'Etudes en Architectures Urbaines, Popoff architectes, Robbrecht en Daem architecten
  • Art Intervention: Valérie Mannaerts
  • Restoration: Atelier d'architecture CAZ
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Covered public hall, café, restaurant, ticket office, exhibition and seminar spaces, Belgian Beer World experience center, panoramic bar, archaeological site Bruxella 1238 and public square above
  • Client: City of Brussels
  • Date: 2015-2023
  • Status: Provisional acceptance
  • Structural Engineering: Greisch
  • Service Engineering: Greisch
  • Acoustics: Kahle Acoustics
  • Safety: Cosep SA
  • Roads: Greisch
  • Lighting: I.C.O.N.
  • Scenography: Agence Clémence Farrell, Mather & Co
  • Graphic Designer: Base design
  • Contractor: Denys NV, Tripel, Renotec
  • City: Bruxelles
  • Country: Belgium
BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Interior Photography, Arcade, Arch, Column
© Sébastien Bez

Text description provided by the architects. The Bourse in Brussels has just reopened its doors, exchanging its status as an urban fortress built in the 19th century for that of a genuine public building, given back to the citizen for the next upcoming centuries. In doing so, it envisions a highly accessible, vibrant, and diversified future. The architects of the project are Bureau d'Etudes en Architectures Urbaines, Popoff architectes and Robbrecht en Daem architecten.

BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, Beam
© Sébastien Bez
BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Sébastien Bez
BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Image 42 of 44
Section AA
BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Image 25 of 44
© Sébastien Bez

The initial request from the international competition was for an ambitious redevelopment of the monument – to improve its accessibility and continuity with the pedestrian zone around the Grand Place – integrating a Belgian beer experience centre and renovating the adjacent archaeological site. The architects responded to this request with a thorough investigation of the natural urban flows around the Bourse, so that the existing architecture could be fluidly connected to the surrounding urban fabric switching from the medieval organic neighbourhood at the east side to neo-classical boulevards at west. The spectacular central hall was therefore transformed into an impressive covered square where temporary stalls and kiosks are set up depending on the programming of events by the managers of the building. Valérie Mannaerts put her artistic stamp on the floor of this public gallery with four oversized organic elements in marbles mosaic, lending a noble character to this new public space.

BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Image 32 of 44
© Sébastien Bez
BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Image 4 of 44
© Sébastien Bez

Following the different construction and transformation phases of the monument crossing the ages, three new entrances were created, carved into the austere bluestone plinth beneath the richly sculpted French stone facades at previously transformed spots. These new recessed entrances are built in architectural concrete in a colour similar to the building's French stone and are closed at night by elegant brass gates. They allow passers-by to enter the building at the same level as the new stairs and take them on an architectural promenade. This begins on the second floor of the hall and climbs further in an upward spiral to the upper floors, where Belgian Beer World's bold, interactive exhibition is located (designed by Mather & Co, executed by Agence Clémence Farrell). The grand finale of this promenade is on the roof terrace where a panoramic bar, characterized by an elegant lattice metal canopy, allows breathtaking views of Brussels.

BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Image 44 of 44
Axonometry

The project includes the archaeological site Bruxella 1238, whose ruins of the 13th century lie under the rue de la Bourse, which from now on will be directly accessible from the Bourse's basement. The site remains visible from the street through glass oculi that highlight the main elements of the ruins and are shielded by brass lattice finding their inspiration in the typical old 'baskets' of the Bourse used for trading operations.

BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Image 14 of 44
© Sébastien Bez
BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Exterior Photography
© Sébastien Bez

The restoration of the building, made by the archiCAZ office specialized in restoration, highlights both the original parts by Suys from 1873, and the later renovations by Jules Brunfaut in 1893 and by François Malfait in 1930. The restoration of the large 19th-century stained-glass windows allows natural light to fall generously into the hall and enhance the qualities of the monument.

BeursBourse Public Building / Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines + Popoff architects + Robbrecht en Daem architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sébastien Bez

Project location

Address:Place de la Bourse, Brussels, Belgium

Robbrecht en Daem architecten
Bureau d’Etudes en Architectures Urbaines
Popoff architects
Materials

SteelStoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpacePublic ArchitectureGovernmentOther Public Administration buildingsRefurbishmentRenovationBelgium

