© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects

Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Exterior PhotographyEyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, BrickEyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Image 4 of 19Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Image 5 of 19Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mount Rumney, Australia
  • Architects: Matt Williams Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  228
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adam Gibson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Brickworks
Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Exterior Photography
© Adam Gibson

Text description provided by the architects. Eyrie House is a new residence on a very steep slope at the top of Mount Rumney, with a spectacular outlook over Pittwater and southeastern Tasmania. Seeking to contrast and emphasize the rugged landscape of the site, the design consists of a series of horizontal datums and clean, folded forms.

Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Image 4 of 19
© Adam Gibson
Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Image 18 of 19
Plans
Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Adam Gibson

Due to the steep site and limited access, the standard hill-house plan was inverted, to locate the garage at the top with the residence below. This then presented the design opportunity of how occupants access the house from the upper-level entrance.

Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Brick
© Adam Gibson
Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Image 19 of 19
Section
Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Adam Gibson

The GB Masonry block was chosen for its dimensional consistency, allowing Saxby Bricklaying to confidently lay long horizontal and vertical patterns with millimeter precision. The Smooth finish in Porcelain was chosen for its matte uniform appearance - allowing the surfaces to simultaneously appear crisp and soft. The work is a testament to a bricklayer looking to push the limits of their skill and the material.

Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Adam Gibson

The blocks were carefully mitered to create the pleated faces and very acute angles of the entry porch; fixed to the ceiling of the void to complete the monolithic volume; and meticulously stacked within the residence. While the blockwork walls and ceiling are striking upon entry, once inside the residence they provide a calm, solid backdrop to the home, allowing the spectacular outlook to take center stage.

Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects - Exterior Photography
© Adam Gibson

Cite: "Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects" 25 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022658/eyrie-house-matt-williams-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

