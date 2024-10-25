Eyrie House / Matt Williams Architects

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Eyrie House is a new residence on a very steep slope at the top of Mount Rumney, with a spectacular outlook over Pittwater and southeastern Tasmania. Seeking to contrast and emphasize the rugged landscape of the site, the design consists of a series of horizontal datums and clean, folded forms.

Due to the steep site and limited access, the standard hill-house plan was inverted, to locate the garage at the top with the residence below. This then presented the design opportunity of how occupants access the house from the upper-level entrance.

The GB Masonry block was chosen for its dimensional consistency, allowing Saxby Bricklaying to confidently lay long horizontal and vertical patterns with millimeter precision. The Smooth finish in Porcelain was chosen for its matte uniform appearance - allowing the surfaces to simultaneously appear crisp and soft. The work is a testament to a bricklayer looking to push the limits of their skill and the material.

The blocks were carefully mitered to create the pleated faces and very acute angles of the entry porch; fixed to the ceiling of the void to complete the monolithic volume; and meticulously stacked within the residence. While the blockwork walls and ceiling are striking upon entry, once inside the residence they provide a calm, solid backdrop to the home, allowing the spectacular outlook to take center stage.