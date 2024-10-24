Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio

Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio

Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Image 2 of 32Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, ChairTiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsTiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, WindowsTiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Hue, Vietnam
  • Architects: son.studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  301
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hieu Nguyen Dang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hopo, INAX
  • Lead Architect: Nguyen Bao Son
  • Design Team: Huynh Van Duong, Le Hoang Anh Khoa
  • Woodworks: son.studio
  • City: Hue
  • Country: Vietnam
Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Hieu Nguyen Dang

Text description provided by the architects. This is probably the fastest project of the team when it comes to ideas, from the day we met Trang and her husband and heard Trang share her wishes for the shop. The whole team sat together and suddenly thought about Hue lanterns. So everything began.

Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hieu Nguyen Dang
Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Hieu Nguyen Dang
Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Image 25 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor
Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Hieu Nguyen Dang

The renovation involved the dismantling of the old house's fence and the installation of a frame system comprising tall green trees and external plastic roofing. This innovative approach effectively mitigates direct exposure to sunlight and rain on the glass structure. Additionally, the second-floor floor was halved to enhance the first-floor ventilation. To reduce the greenhouse effect, especially in the harsh climate in Hue.

Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Hieu Nguyen Dang
Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Image 28 of 32
Section
Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Hieu Nguyen Dang

Notable interior modifications include the transformation of the stairs into a curved design around the original pillars, fostering a more inviting ambiance within the space. The bar counter was extended to harmonize with the house's proportions, while the ceiling and floor underwent refurbishment, adopting an industrial aesthetic. The preservation of the original glass doors and skylight further accentuates the project's intrinsic charm.

Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Image 2 of 32
© Hieu Nguyen Dang
Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Image 29 of 32
Section
Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Exterior Photography
© Hieu Nguyen Dang

Significantly, the building's outer covering system, resembling a protective shell, contributes to its distinctive appeal, prompting lighthearted jests about the project's perpetual evolution. Furthermore, the project's interior features reclaimed wood sourced from urban residential buildings, reflecting our design ethos centered on sustainable tree conservation.

Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Hieu Nguyen Dang

Project location

Address:Hue, Vietnam

son.studio
Cite: "Tiem Tra Cua Trang Coffee / son.studio" 24 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022651/tiem-tra-cua-trang-coffee-sotudio> ISSN 0719-8884

