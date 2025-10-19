Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Oval House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados + Nicolás Lanza

Oval House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados + Nicolás Lanza

Save

Oval House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados + Nicolás Lanza - Exterior PhotographyOval House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados + Nicolás Lanza - Exterior PhotographyOval House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados + Nicolás Lanza - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairOval House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados + Nicolás Lanza - Interior Photography, StairsOval House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados + Nicolás Lanza - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bella Vista, Argentina
  • Architects: Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4467 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Peral
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EGGER, Blum, Canteras, Carpeal, DE OTRO TIEMPO, Dekton, HYDRA, MSH, Moras Puertas, Roca, SBG, by Europe
  • Lead Architects: Arq. Jorgelina Tortorici, Arq. Nicolás Lanza.
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Oval House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados + Nicolás Lanza - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. In a gated residential neighborhood, with wooded grounds and traditional houses, “Oval” stands out as a large geometric block that hides an empty space inside.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Oval House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados + Nicolás Lanza" [Oval House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados] 19 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022638/oval-house-jorgelina-tortorici-and-asociados-plus-nicolas-lanza> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags