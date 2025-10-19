Oval House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados + Nicolás Lanza

-
Architects: Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados
- Area: 4467 ft²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Alejandro Peral
-
Manufacturers: EGGER, Blum, Canteras, Carpeal, DE OTRO TIEMPO, Dekton, HYDRA, MSH, Moras Puertas, Roca, SBG, by Europe
-
Lead Architects: Arq. Jorgelina Tortorici, Arq. Nicolás Lanza.
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Team: Arq. Jorgelina T,ortorici Arq. Nicolas Lanza, Arq. Romina Calzi, Arq. Magali Gigena
- Landscape Desgin: Cecilia Grant
- Program: Residential
- City: Bella Vista
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. In a gated residential neighborhood, with wooded grounds and traditional houses, “Oval” stands out as a large geometric block that hides an empty space inside.