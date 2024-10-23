Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects

Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects

Save

Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sofa, Table, Countertop, Windows, BeamSar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Bathtub, SinkSar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSar Street House / Parsonson Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Wellington, New Zealand
  • Architects: Parsonson Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simon Devitt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Colorsteel
  • Lead Architects: Craig Burt
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. This is the architect's own home, a second dwelling on a large steeply sloping site. A contemporary and functional family dwelling, tuned to the site's unique requirements, one that is thermally high performing, warm, well ventilated and that uses minimal energy.

Save this picture!
Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sofa, Table, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Entry Level
Save this picture!
Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Interior Photography, Door
© Simon Devitt

The project is located on Wellington harbor's edge, on the northern slopes of a site, located in a small bush-covered valley. It is accessed from the street below, large trees occupy the lower portion of the site with a 1920s villa/bungalow sitting in the center. The upper portion of the site accommodates this new dwelling some 30 meters up from the street. The living level stretches across the site in the east/west direction to enable tracking of the sun throughout the day. And view out across the valley and to the harbor.

Save this picture!
Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Image 18 of 20
Plan - 1st Level

The house sits on the site in a sympathetic way and responds to the existing house below. A stairway 'spine' travels up the side of the property, pulling together the two dwellings and enabling intended and accidental connections. A trampoline that sits on one of the many terraced areas becomes the local play area, bringing together families from the existing dwelling and adjacent properties.

Save this picture!
Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Image 7 of 20
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Image 19 of 20
East and West Elevations

Being located 30 meters uphill from the street influenced the selection of materials. The house had to be built without the need for heaving lifting equipment and is therefore constructed predominantly from timber framing. Where retaining was required light EPS blocks were used. Materials were selected that could be left in their natural state, their patina / natural finish is celebrated with natural wood oils used to provide a protective coating. A variety of timbers have been used extensively on the interior to add warmth and richness. The house is predominantly clad in corrugated color steel as a response to its minimal maintenance and upfront costs. This cladding has been detailed delicately. Where people are more likely to encounter the building, and in areas where the form has been eroded western red cedar has been used as the cladding.

Save this picture!
Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Devitt

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Parsonson Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Sar Street House / Parsonson Architects" 23 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022637/sar-street-house-parsonson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags