TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects

City: Ernakulam

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Kochi in Kerala, India - TAPAS is a private apartment building that offers a tranquil retreat from urban life. The name "TAPAS" comes from the Sanskrit word तपस्, which refers to a variety of austere spiritual practices, emphasizing self-discipline, reflection, and mindfulness. This concept serves as the foundation of the project, where the architecture fosters a serene environment that encourages residents to embrace a slower, more mindful way of living. Nestled between its natural surroundings and the built form, TAPAS harmoniously blends simplicity, nature, and craftsmanship. The building comprises six apartments spread across G+3 floors and a co-working space on the ground floor.

TAPAS was founded with the intention of embracing the slow living concept, which sees architecture as a medium for connection and mindfulness. The idea behind the building's design is to create a calm atmosphere that helps residents feel more connected to their surroundings and to nature. The project, which draws inspiration from the subtleties of daily life, is all about creating meaningful interactions between people, space, and nature while also emphasizing simplicity and craftsmanship.

A simple and honest architectural language is reflected in the use of raw materials like brick and bare concrete. The structure encourages people to take their time and notice the subtle harmonies between the natural surroundings and the constructed form, as well as the textures and light. The boundaries between indoor and outdoor living are blurred by large windows, an abundance of greenery, and open-air areas, which foster a peaceful and reflective ambiance.

Like any major architectural project, TAPAS had its share of difficulties. Given the urban setting of the project, there were challenges in maximizing natural light and ventilation without sacrificing privacy. Aside from making sure the vegetation did not compromise the building's structural integrity, the design team also had to carefully consider how to incorporate the greenery that cascades from the building's façade while maintaining the desired visual softness.

Brick and bare concrete are the main building materials of TAPAS. These materials were picked for their durability and sustainability in addition to their aesthetic appeal. The building gains depth from the painstakingly stacked bricks that form a textured, nearly tactile façade. Large, well-placed windows let in plenty of natural light, enhancing the dynamic brickwork throughout the interior spaces. The building methods used demonstrate a strong dedication to craftsmanship, as seen in the meticulous and precise placement of each brick. The living areas are expanded outside by the large roof overhangs that cover the balconies and courtyards and bring nature inside the architecture. The addition of cascading vegetation maintains a harmonious balance between the natural and built environments while softening the harsher edges of the building.

