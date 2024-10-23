Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. India
  5. TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects

TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects

Save

TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeTAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Interior Photography, Fence, Deck, HandrailTAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Image 4 of 14TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeTAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Ernakulam, India
  • City: Ernakulam
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Kochi in Kerala, India - TAPAS is a private apartment building that offers a tranquil retreat from urban life. The name "TAPAS" comes from the Sanskrit word तपस्, which refers to a variety of austere spiritual practices, emphasizing self-discipline, reflection, and mindfulness. This concept serves as the foundation of the project, where the architecture fosters a serene environment that encourages residents to embrace a slower, more mindful way of living. Nestled between its natural surroundings and the built form, TAPAS harmoniously blends simplicity, nature, and craftsmanship. The building comprises six apartments spread across G+3 floors and a co-working space on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh
Save this picture!
TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Interior Photography, Brick
© Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh

TAPAS was founded with the intention of embracing the slow living concept, which sees architecture as a medium for connection and mindfulness. The idea behind the building's design is to create a calm atmosphere that helps residents feel more connected to their surroundings and to nature. The project, which draws inspiration from the subtleties of daily life, is all about creating meaningful interactions between people, space, and nature while also emphasizing simplicity and craftsmanship.

Save this picture!
TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Interior Photography, Fence, Deck, Handrail
© Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh

A simple and honest architectural language is reflected in the use of raw materials like brick and bare concrete. The structure encourages people to take their time and notice the subtle harmonies between the natural surroundings and the constructed form, as well as the textures and light. The boundaries between indoor and outdoor living are blurred by large windows, an abundance of greenery, and open-air areas, which foster a peaceful and reflective ambiance.

Save this picture!
TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Image 4 of 14
© Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh

Like any major architectural project, TAPAS had its share of difficulties. Given the urban setting of the project, there were challenges in maximizing natural light and ventilation without sacrificing privacy. Aside from making sure the vegetation did not compromise the building's structural integrity, the design team also had to carefully consider how to incorporate the greenery that cascades from the building's façade while maintaining the desired visual softness.

Save this picture!
TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh

Brick and bare concrete are the main building materials of TAPAS. These materials were picked for their durability and sustainability in addition to their aesthetic appeal. The building gains depth from the painstakingly stacked bricks that form a textured, nearly tactile façade. Large, well-placed windows let in plenty of natural light, enhancing the dynamic brickwork throughout the interior spaces. The building methods used demonstrate a strong dedication to craftsmanship, as seen in the meticulous and precise placement of each brick. The living areas are expanded outside by the large roof overhangs that cover the balconies and courtyards and bring nature inside the architecture. The addition of cascading vegetation maintains a harmonious balance between the natural and built environments while softening the harsher edges of the building.

Save this picture!
TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh
Save this picture!
TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh

The building methods used demonstrate a strong dedication to craftsmanship, as seen in the meticulous and precise placement of each brick. The living areas are expanded outside by the large roof overhangs that cover the balconies and courtyards and bring nature inside the architecture. The addition of cascading vegetation maintains a harmonious balance between the natural and built environments while softening the harsher edges of the building. Furthermore, common areas with a strong connection to nature, like outdoor courtyards and corridors, help residents feel a feeling of community. The deliberate use of air, light, and vegetation improves the overall spatial experience by creating a setting that is at once peaceful and harmonious with its surroundings.

Save this picture!
TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fahed+Architects
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "TAPAS - The Art of Mindful Living / Fahed+Architects" 23 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022629/tapas-the-art-of-mindful-living-fahed-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags