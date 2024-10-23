Private Residence in Goto Islands / Souta Yoriki Design Office

+ 12

Design Team: Souta Yoriki

General Contractor: Kosho-Takasho

City: Goto

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The plan is to renovate an old private house on Fukue Island in the Goto Islands, Nagasaki Prefecture, into a guest house and private residence. The Abunze Coast stretches out in front of the house, and we wanted to be able to see this scenery from the rooms. So, we installed windows facing the sea in each room, and the living room window is a long, dynamic window that responds to the horizon.

In addition, to respond to the natural environment surrounding the island, we planned to use natural materials as much as possible, and by keeping the spatial composition simple, we aimed to create a space that gives a warm yet modern impression.

In terms of the floor plan, as the client is considering using the house not only as a private residence but also as a guest house, we have created a large living room at the center of the sequence to act as a hub for the space.

This will promote communication between users, and by connecting the rooms in a continuous manner, we have blurred the relationship between the inside and outside of the house, creating a plan that allows visitors to experience the island, which is rich in nature, to the fullest.